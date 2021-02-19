Antonio Delacruz was running late for a final opportunity to extend his athletic career back in the fall of 2018.
The former high school wide receiver passed up on a chance to play football at Mary Hardin-Baylor in the hope that he could make the North Texas track team as a walk-on. Tryouts were about to end when Delacruz arrived.
“He asked for 30 minutes to show what he could do,” UNT coach Carl Sheffield said. “We decided to let him run one race to see what he was like.”
Delacruz lit up the track that day and took the first steps toward a significant career at UNT that will continue this weekend during the Conference USA Indoor and Field Championships at Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.
Delacruz is slated to run the 60- and 200-meter dashes at the event. He has the top in the 200 at 21.28 seconds and is tied for the best time with teammate Karlington Anunagba in 60 at 6.72 seconds heading into UNT’s first conference meet since the 2020 indoor championships.
Last season’s C-USA outdoor championship meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m very excited,” Delacruz said. “We have been waiting for this time with everything that is going on with the coronavirus and the winter storm.”
The fact that Delacruz is running at all is a credit to his perseverance during an unusual journey that took a turn not long before his walk-on tryout.
Delacruz played football and ran track at The Colony, where he showed potential in both sports. Mary Hardin-Baylor, which competes at the nonscholarship Division III level, offered Delacruz a chance join the team as a slot receiver.
Former UNT assistant track coach David Burnett was also keeping an eye on Delacruz as a potential walk-on sprinter.
Delacruz took a chance and enrolled at UNT knowing that he would have to shine in walk-on tryouts to continue his career on the college level. He chose track, largely because of the opportunity UNT provided due to his background.
Delacruz’s father spent 29 years serving in the Army, which made him eligible for the Hazlewood Act. The program covers up to 150 hours of tuition costs for the children of veterans at Texas public colleges.
Delacruz would have had to pay his own way to Mary Hardin-Baylor, which is a private school. UNT offered a much more financially viable opportunity.
“I sat down and had a conversation with my family and my head coach,” Delacruz said. “We talked about how I could use my abilities. I was more focused on football than track back then. I came to terms with track being my best option. I turned my focus there.”
The only challenge left once Delacruz enrolled was earning a spot on UNT’s track team. He had one race to do it after it took longer than he expected to complete the enrollment process and get to tryouts. Those circumstances that didn’t bother him a bit.
“I’m the type of person to take every opportunity like it is my last,” Delacruz said.
Delacruz put up a good time for 60 meters with UNT’s assistant coaches watching.
“One of the coaches texted me and told me I needed to come see him,” Sheffield said. “I said, ‘Let’s have him run 150 and see what he can do.’ I brought out the lazar timing system and he torched that, so we invited him out. He just keeps getting better and better.”
Delacruz finished fourth in the 60-meter dash in 6.84 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 21.58 seconds at the C-USA Indoor Championships last season. He was also a member of UNT’s 4x100-meter relay team that missed making the NCAA Outdoor Championships by .01 seconds at the West Preliminaries in the spring of 2019.
“Antonio has a hyper energy,” Sheffield said. “He wants to do things the right way. He’s one of the leaders in our sprint group and wants guys around him to be good because that will help everyone get better.
“Being on that relay that missed by nationals by .01 two years ago is a big part of his motivation.”
Sheffield gave Delacruz a scholarship after he started contributing to UNT’s team over the last few years.
The former football player will be a key part of UNT’s hopes to contend for the team title at the C-USA meet this weekend.
“I would like to earn a medal,” Delacruz said. “That is the goal. I don’t look at the numbers too much. I focus on the moment and giving it my all.”