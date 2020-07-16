Former North Texas quarterback Mason Fine knew his team had something special shortly after he met Jaelon Darden.
The Houston native displayed a unique blend of speed and quickness as a wide receiver that translated to the field.
“Darden is a special player,” Fine said following UNT’s win over UTEP last season. “We knew that as soon as he stepped on campus. He is one of the hardest workers I know. He catches anything in the vicinity. His route running is amazing.”
Those traits helped Darden earn a spot on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award that was released Thursday.
The senior is one of 54 players under consideration for the award that is presented to the top receiver in college football regardless of position. Four of the other nominees play for C-USA schools — Victor Tucker of Charlotte, Bradley Rozner of Rice, Tim Jones of Southern Miss and Austin Watkins Jr. of UAB.
Darden was one of UNT’s most productive offensive players last season, when he caught 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns. All three totals were team highs. C-USA’s coaches named Darden first-team all-conference.
Darden was remarkably consistent throughout the year, catching at least one pass in every game. He caught 13 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a win over Middle Tennessee.
“The more reps he gets and the longer he is out there, the better he gets,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of Darden heading into UNT’s game against the Blue Raiders. “He’s an explosive guy. We have tried to get him the ball.”
UNT will continue to lean on Darden this fall, when the Mean Green will face the challenge of finding a new quarterback.
Fine completed his career last season and went down as one of the best players in program history after throwing for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns.
Darden is well on his way to carving out a place in UNT history as well entering his senior season. He currently ranks sixth in program history with 156 catches and seventh in career touchdown receptions with 19. He also has 1,592 receiving yards, a total that ranks just outside of the top 10.
Darden will look to add to those totals while helping UNT break in a new quarterback following the departure of Fine.
Redshirt sophomores Austin Aune and Jason Bean are considered the top contenders for the job. Daren could provide either a security blanket due to his ability to work the middle of the field.
Darden is the first UNT player to be named to an award watch list so far this preseason. The Mean Green are set to open the season with a game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5 at Apogee Stadium.