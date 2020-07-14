Kevin Greene held out hope over the last few months that his unique journey in football would pay off with the opportunity to play at the Bowl Subdivision level.
That chance arrived late last month when North Texas became the first school that competes on the major college level to offer the Del City (Oklahoma) defensive tackle. Greene jumped at the opportunity and announced his commitment to UNT late Monday. He spoke about his decision a short time later.
“I wanted to play at the highest level,” Greene said. “I wasn’t sure I would get that chance. When they called and told me I had an offer, my dreams became a reality. I knew I wanted to be there. They are giving me a chance to follow my dreams.”
The dream is one Greene has only been chasing for the last few years.
The 6-4, 284-pound senior played basketball in the early stages of his high school career. The coaches at Del City told Greene that he had the opportunity to develop into a college-level player in football and suggested he shift his focus.
Greene began playing football during his sophomore year and quickly flashed his potential.
“I’ve learned a lot over the last year,” Greene said. “I had a lot of senior teammates who pulled me through. I learned a lot from them and got pretty comfortable.”
Programs in the region began to notice Greene’s potential over the last few months. A host of schools that compete at the Division II level offered Greene. He later picked up an offer from Incarnate Word, which plays in the Southland Conference, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Greene was intrigued by what UNT has to offer and quickly developed a relationship with the Mean Green’s coaching staff.
UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs recruited Greene. Cobbs played high school football in Oklahoma before becoming one of the greatest running backs in UNT history and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
“The coaches showed me the love,” Greene said. “It’s like family.”
UNT is also close enough to home that Greene’s high school coaches and members of his family will be able to see him play. Del City is suburb of Oklahoma City.
“My high school coaches helped me get to this point,” Greene said. “I want them to be able to come and see me play.”
The Mean Green are headed into their first season with Clint Bowen as their defensive coordinator. Bowen is expected to install a system that will use a variety of fronts.
UNT’s coaches told Greene that he could play in several spots including tackle and end.
Greene said he researched UNT’s program before committing and realized that “Mean” Joe Greene, one of the great players in the history of the game, played at UNT.
“It was neat to see that,” Greene said of sharing the same last name with a UNT legend. “The coaches definitely reminded me of it. Everything seemed right.”
Greene is the seventh player to commit to UNT in the class of 2021. The Mean Green’s recruiting class is ranked fifth in Conference USA by 247Sports.