Keith Smith for wrap
Buy Now

South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith (80) sacks Port Neches-Grove quarterback Cole Crippen during the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium last season. Smith signed with North Texas on Wednesday.

 
 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Taylor Starling was already well into his recruiting process when he first met new North Texas coach Eric Morris a few weeks ago.

The South Oak Cliff cornerback had committed to Colorado, ended up back on the recruiting market and was considering his options.

Eric Morris mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

North Texas football signees

The following is a list of players who have committed to join North Texas' 2023 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Transfers
Trey Cleveland Wide receiver Texas Tech
Phillip Hill Defensive back UNLV
Ethan Miner Offensive line Arkansas State
Larry Moore Offensive line Texas Tech
Marcus Moore Defensive line Coffeyville CC
Noah Rauschenberg Kicker Baylor
Chandler Rogers Quarterback Louisiana-Monroe
Paula Vaipulu Offensive line Georgia Tech
Damon Youngblood Safety Louisiana-Lafayette
High school players
Jayven Anderson Defensive back Houston North Shore
Evan Jackson Defensive back Houston North Shore
Kollin Lewis Defensive back Gladewater
Desmond Magiya Offensive line McKinney
Dietrich Moore Linebacker Broken Arrow (Okla.)
Matthew Moore Linebacker Killeen Ellison
Brian Nelson II Defensive back Pearland Shadow Creek
Landon Sides Wide receiver Guyer
Keith Smith Defensive line South Oak Cliff
Isaac Sohn Offensive line Aledo
Taylor Starling Defensive back South Oak Cliff