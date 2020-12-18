Shawn Clark went with a simple approach when he took over as Appalachian State’s coach ahead of the 2020 season.
The former Mountaineers offensive lineman and assistant coach knew the program inside and out and why it had become so successful under Scott Satterfield and then Eliah Drinkwitz. Clark worked for both before he was promoted to head coach just over a year ago.
The last thing he wanted to do was deviate from what had helped App State develop into one of the top programs at the Group of Five level nationally.
“We have a very good culture here,” Clark said. “We recruit great football players. If you recruit great players who buy into what you’re trying to sell, you have a chance to be successful.”
That may sound simplistic, but the approach is paying off for Clark and the Mountaineers heading into their showdown with North Texas on Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
App State is 8-3 with all three of its losses coming against teams that have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this season. The Mountaineers were upset by Marshall, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA, and also fell to Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.
Clark said an eight-win regular season falls short of expectations for a program that anticipates competing for conference championships on a yearly basis. Coastal Carolina and Louisiana were set to face off in the Sun Belt title game on Saturday before it was canceled due to a positive coronavirus test within the Coastal Carolina program.
While App State came up short of reaching the Sun Belt title game, it showed signs that its status as a power at the G5 level isn’t going to change under Clark.
That is no surprise to App State’s players. Several campaigned for Clark to get the job and build on what the program accomplished under Satterfield and Drinkwitz.
Satterfield was hired away from App State by Louisville at the end of the 2018 season. Drinkwitz used his one season coaching the Mountaineers as a springboard to land the job as Missouri’s coach after the 2019 campaign.
“Coach Clark bleeds black and gold,” senior wide receiver Jalen Virgil said. “He was definitely the man for the job. Everyone on the team was advocating for him to be the head coach.”
Clark kept what the program has gone through with coaching changes in consecutive seasons in mind as he formulated his staff and then guided the Mountaineers through his first season as their coach. He hired assistants with connections to App State and emphasized to his players that he is invested in the program.
Clark has a convincing story to sell. He was an offensive lineman at App State from 1994-98 and was a two-time All-American.
Clark still works with the Mountaineers offensive linemen while also building relationships with the members of App State’s defense that he didn’t know as well previously.
“I’m still going to be coach Clark. I can’t be someone I’m not,” Clark said.
That approach helped him strengthen his connection with all of App State’s players, not just the offensive linemen he spent most of his time coaching the previous four years.
“Coach Clark has been here since my redshirt year,” senior defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin said. “He knew how things are run here and about the program and its culture. Keeping that established has been great for us.”
Three losses by a combined 24 points helped prevent App State from living up to Clark’s expectations. The Mountaineers can still win a bowl game for a sixth straight season by knocking off UNT.
App State’s players are convinced the school found the right coach to lead the program in Clark no matter what happens against UNT.
“He’s a players’ coach and listens to what they think is best,” Virgil said. “That’s the reason we’ve been successful this year.”