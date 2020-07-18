FORT WORTH — Kyle Busch jumped away from Austin Cindric on an overtime restart Saturday and took the checkered flag first in the My Bariatric Solutions 300.
But much like NASCAR’s midsummer return to Texas Motor Speedway, the official awarding of the victory was a delayed affair.
Busch’s No. 54 Toyota was disqualified during postrace inspection for failing to meet height requirements. That elevated Cindric’s No. 22 Ford to a first-place finish and his third consecutive victory in the Xfinity Series.
The race was postponed from March 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cindric picked up his fifth career victory. The Team Penske driver won twice last season on road courses and, after a doubleheader sweep at Kentucky Speedway, now has three oval victories — all in the last 10 days.
“I just got out of the hauler from getting changed back into my street clothes and saw [Busch] and everyone and their brother surrounding the scales, so that’s never a good sign for those guys,” Cindric said. “I want to win it on track. I felt like we had a shot to do that today and maybe didn’t execute as well as we should have … but fast race cars and being in position — that’s where it counts.”
Cindric was leading with Busch running third when the leaders made their final green-flag pit stops with just over 40 laps remaining. Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing crew outperformed Cindric to gain one position, then advanced again when Justin Allgaier was penalized for re-entering the track too soon after his stop.
“I’d like an explanation, because that’s the same way we’ve done it as long as I’ve been in NASCAR and we’ve had a blend line rule,” Allgaier said immediately after the race.
Allgaier had to serve a pass-through penalty down pit road and dropped from contention.
Chase Briscoe didn’t stop until there were 10 laps remaining and pitted from the lead to get two fresh tires. That allowed Busch to get back out front, but the caution flag flew with five to go when Joe Graf Jr. hit the wall on the frontstretch.
Briscoe stopped again for tires and lined up sixth for the final restart. Busch chose the outside lane and grabbed a sizable advantage over Cindric when the green flag waved.
Busch beat Cindric to the finish by 0.95 seconds but a little over an hour later was dropped to last place in the 37-car field.
Briscoe charged back to what would become second place with his fresh tires, and Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Michael Annett completed the top five. The rest of the top 10 included Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain and Brandon Brown.
“We needed a caution to come about six laps earlier when we had them all pinned [one lap down] and would’ve been in the lead,” Briscoe said. “We were the fastest car on the track until about 40 laps into that run and we just got too tight.”
The only two Fords in the field took the top two spots, followed by Allgaier’s Chevrolet and Harrison Burton’s Toyota. With the help of Briscoe, who holds a series-high five wins this year, Ford has won five straight races and six of seven.
Briscoe leads the season standings by 24 points over Cindric and 48 over Noah Gragson. Each with multiple victories, the top three drivers have clinched berths in the Xfinity playoff.
Cindric is the ninth driver to win at least three consecutive races in the series. The last one to pull off the feat was Christopher Bell in July 2018.
“A win is a win and it’s great. It’s good for our team,” Cindric said. “To get the cowboy hats and do the whole deal here is great.”
On a sunny July afternoon with no fans in attendance, temperatures inside the cars topped 145 degrees. Denton Enterprise Airport reported readings of 94 degrees throughout the 300-mile race.
Allgaier won the first two 45-lap stages in the No. 7 Chevy, earning two playoff points for later in the season. He led four times for a race-high 98 laps on the 1 1/2-mile oval. There were 15 lead changes among seven drivers.
Gibbs driver Riley Herbst crashed on Lap 5 after contact from Gragson. Myatt Snider also hit the wall as aggressive driving marked the early part of the race. Gragson crashed during Stage 3 and finished 30th.
Frisco resident David Starr finished 13th.
The Xfinity race, which was followed Saturday night by a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event, was the second major race at TMS since the pandemic started. The NTT IndyCar Series opened its delayed season June 6 in Fort Worth.
Fans are set to return to the track for the first time for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Social distancing and facemask guidelines are in place.