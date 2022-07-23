Christian Moore had come to terms with the prospect of putting his dreams of playing Division I basketball off for another year following his senior season at Jacksonville (Arkansas) High.
Moore exceled and was named Class 5A all-state for the third straight year last spring but only landed offers from Division II and junior college programs.
A super summer in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League changed the course of Moore’s career and helped him land a scholarship offer from North Texas. The 6-foot point guard became the fifth member of UNT’s 2022 recruiting class in the last few days when he enrolled at the school.
Moore is already taking classes and working out with the team. He announced his decision to play for UNT on Twitter late Friday night and spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday.
“I’m happy with the way it all turned out,” Moore said. “It was all on God’s timing. I couldn’t have seen it coming.”
Moore was planning to play the upcoming season at Sunrise Christian Academy, a prep school in Kansas.
Those plans changed in a hurry when Moore showed his potential with Team Thad on the summer circuit. He scored 18 points and hit all but one of his six shots from 3-point range in an 80-66 win over BABC, a team based in Boston.
UNT and a host of other schools began showing interest in Moore after seeing him in the EYBL.
Rider offered Moore first before UNT followed with an offer on July 11. The Mean Green had one scholarship left and were in the market for a point guard after Rubin Jones underwent offseason knee surgery.
Jones started all but one of UNT’s 32 games at the point last season. The Mean Green expect Jones to be back in time for the start of Conference USA play but need other options.
UNT coach Grant McCasland and assistant coach Achoki Moikobu recruited Moore and sold him on the opportunity to be one of those options.
Tylor Perry, UNT's leading scorer last season at 13.5 points per game, played the point at times last season. Kai Huntsberry, a transfer guard from Mary, is also expected to play a key ball-handling role.
The addition of Moore will give UNT another option at point guard and the opportunity to take pressure off Perry to handle the ball. Perry exceled in a play-maker/scorer role last season.
“North Texas was looking for another point guard,” Moore said. “Coach McCasland talked about how they lost Rubin. They had another scholarship. He felt like I was the right person to give it to. He likes my toughness and character on and off the court.”
The coaches at UNT and Rider weren’t the only ones who noticed those traits. Lehigh, SMU and Wisconsin-Milwaukee also showed interest in Moore late this summer.
“Calls kept coming in after games when I was playing in the EYBL,” Moore said. “That’s how it got started with recruiting on the Division I level. That was the main thing, getting in the right situation with the right coaches watching me play with high-level players against high-level competition.”
Moore immediately built a connection with McCasland. Moikobu spent six seasons as the postgraduate coach at Sunrise Christian and has deep ties in the prep school ranks that also helped in Moore’s recruiting process.
“I love the coaches,” Moore said. “Coach Mac really believes in me and what I can do. He got me interested in UNT.”
Moore will be the only freshman in UNT’s recruiting class that includes four transfers.
The Mean Green landed North Dakota State guard Tyree Eady, New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez and Dayton center Moulaye Sissoko in addition to Huntsberry earlier in the offseason.
Moore has already met his teammates after arriving at UNT a few days ago after a whirlwind process.
“It happened really fast, but even though it happened fast, I’m all-in,” Moore said. “This is the spot I’m supposed to be in.
“I’m really excited for the season.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.