North Texas picked up a commitment from Christian Moore, a point guard from Arkansas, late Friday night.

Christian Moore had come to terms with the prospect of putting his dreams of playing Division I basketball off for another year following his senior season at Jacksonville (Arkansas) High.

Moore exceled and was named Class 5A all-state for the third straight year last spring but only landed offers from Division II and junior college programs.

