Two state championships, 18 playoff appearances and a 49-game home win streak embody the perennial contender coach Todd Rodgers has built over his 19 seasons at Argyle.
Deep playoff runs are the expectation rather than the exception for the Eagles, who have won at least two postseason games every season since 2009 and have three state title game appearances in the last decade. After winning it all in 2020, Argyle lost in the third round of last year’s playoffs to eventual Class 4A Division I state champion Stephenville, an earlier exit than the Eagles have come to expect.
Their run of 12 straight district titles also ended in 2021 at the hands of Melissa.
Argyle’s ambitions remain the same this fall despite moving up a classification to 5A-DII. They will face several of the division’s best teams in non-district play before working through their new district, all in preparation to make another postseason push.
“We’ve talked about state championships from the very first day I walked on this campus 20 years ago. That’s our goal,” Rodgers said. “There’s going to be an added level of competition [in 5A-DII], of course. The quality of coaching and the quality of players is going to naturally be more prevalent. We’re going to embrace that.”
With the heightened level of competition in 5A and ever-present expectations, leadership will certainly be key to the Eagles upholding their standards.
Senior defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel was part of the undefeated 2020 state title team, chipping in 22 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks that season. The Nebraska commit credits that year’s seniors with teaching him how to lead and has embraced a leadership role himself on Argyle’s latest contender.
“The senior class that year did so much for us as young players, showing us how to buy into a program and have a brotherhood that can take you to a state championship game,” Van Poppel said. “Not only that, but from the many leaders we had I saw how to lead, how to talk to the young guys, how to teach. Now I’m doing what they were doing for me.”
The following is a look at the Eagles heading into the 2022 season.
Van Poppel is set to be a pivotal piece of a fearsome defense this fall after racking up 38 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and seven sacks last season. He is joined by senior linebacker Grant Mirabal, senior defensive back Dax Horany, senior defensive lineman Michael Madrie and junior defensive back Devon Owen, the team’s top four returning tacklers.
Those five will feature among eight returning starters on a defense which should once again be the Eagles’ strong suit.
Horany was a key part of the secondary with 67 total tackles and two pass breakups. Owen had 58 tackles and two sacks while Madrie chipped in 50 tackles and three sacks.
After playing through a torn labrum sustained in Week 2 of last season, Mirabal is now fully healthy and ready to have an even bigger impact after tying for the team lead with 88 tackles.
“I’ve been working pretty hard since January when I had surgery to just go out there and give it my all,” Mirabal said. “I feel stronger, faster and bigger than I was last year, so I’m pretty happy with where I’m at.”
Argyle has several key skill players and six starters overall returning on offense.
Three of the top seven receivers are back, led by senior wide receiver Wayne Pritts’ 564 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow senior Jaamael Felton, who also plays defensive back, will be another weapon through the air along with junior Will Hodson.
Senior running back Landon Farris is the lone holdover of last year’s top five rushers after posting a team-high 646 yards to go with seven scores. He will factor in heavily on the ground in addition to senior RJ Bunnell, who had 154 yards and three scores a year ago.
Farris feels improved chemistry could make a big difference for the team this fall.
“We as a team sat down all together and decided we want to move forward together. We felt like last year we were a little more individual,” Farris said. “This year we feel the team has really been made the focus moving up.
“We assessed what happened last year, made a lot of changes and feel really confident going into 5A.”
The quarterback position is one spot that is still up in the air, though.
With Jett Copeland graduated, senior Jacob Robinson is the most experienced returner after splitting time with him last season. Rodgers said Robinson, who also plays defensive back, and junior John Gailey are the top two players at the position as the season approaches with senior Alex Moeller not far behind.
Rodgers said Robinson brings a dual-threat element to the team while Gailey is a more traditional pro-style quarterback.
“I’m looking forward to deciding who the starting quarterback is going to be, or just moving into the season with multiple quarterbacks,” Rodgers said. “They each offer different things to the success of our team, so it’s rational to me that we can move forward with both of them playing at any given time.
As Argyle heads into its first season in 5A-DII, it will be put to the test against some of the division’s best teams.
Ranked No. 6 in the classification by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Eagles open the season by hosting No. 10 Melissa on Aug. 26 before facing No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy and No. 15 Grapevine over the next two weeks. A chance to avenge last season’s lone regular season loss early against Melissa will surely make for a must-see matchup.
In district play, Argyle is expected to be one of the top contenders in District 3-5A DII and is DCTF’s pick to top the group. Meetings with formidable foes Frisco Memorial, Lake Dallas and Frisco Emerson in the Eagles’ first three district contests will quickly show where they stand in the pecking order.
Setting aside the new classification, challenging opponents and uncertainty at a few positions, Argyle’s players are focused on the foundation of it all — chemistry.
“Most of this team has been together playing at the varsity level for three years, if not more than that,” Van Poppel said. “We’ve been the closest we’ve ever been lately.
“I’m excited to see that play a role on the field.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.