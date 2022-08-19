Two state championships, 18 playoff appearances and a 49-game home win streak embody the perennial contender coach Todd Rodgers has built over his 19 seasons at Argyle.

Deep playoff runs are the expectation rather than the exception for the Eagles, who have won at least two postseason games every season since 2009 and have three state title game appearances in the last decade. After winning it all in 2020, Argyle lost in the third round of last year’s playoffs to eventual Class 4A Division I state champion Stephenville, an earlier exit than the Eagles have come to expect.

Argyle glance

The following is a look at the Eagles heading into the 2022 season.

Jacob Robinson main
Argyle quarterback Jacob Robinson scrambles in the pocket during a game against Nolan Catholic last season at Eagle Stadium.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Melissa 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Lucas Lovejoy 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Grapevine 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16 Montgomery 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Frisco Memorial* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 7 Lake Dallas* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Frisco Emerson* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 21 Frisco Independence* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Denton* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Carrollton Creekview* 7:00 p.m.
*District 3-5A DII

