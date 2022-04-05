Jayden Martinez has received a host of phone calls and text messages from relatives over the last few days.
The Texas native who spent the last four years developing into a standout power forward at New Hampshire is headed home to play for North Texas as a graduate transfer.
Martinez announced his decision to play for the Mean Green on Sunday.
"I wanted to be home," Martinez said. "I have been here for four years. I have family — aunts, grandmas and grandpas — who have never seen me play in college. I wanted to give them that chance. They are ecstatic."
The 6-foot-7 former Cibolo Steele standout averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, when he was a second-team All-America East Conference selection.
Martinez will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Mean Green.
Several schools showed interest in Martinez, who also strongly considered Texas State and UTSA, one of UNT's rivals in Conference USA.
The success UNT has enjoyed while winning C-USA titles in three straight seasons was a key factor in Martinez's decision. The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season on their way to finishing 25-7 this spring.
UNT didn't make it back to the NCAA tournament after making national headlines with a first-round upset of Purdue in 2021 but did go on to win a game in the National Invitation Tournament.
"North Texas is close to home and they win a lot of games," Martinez said. "That is what I am interested in doing. I want to play for a conference championship where my family can see me play."
UNT lost three starters from this season's team, including forward Thomas Bell. Martinez will be a candidate to fill the void left by Bell, who averaged 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.
"He was a high production guy," Martinez said of Bell. "I have a similar game. He pounded the ball a lot more than I do. I shoot the 3-ball more."
Martinez shot 42.4% from 3-point range this season when he posted eight games with at least 20 points.
"My career stats say that I am a consistent shooter," Martinez said. "I will try to keep that up when I come out there."
Martinez was lightly recruited coming out of Cibolo Steele.
New Hampshire was one of the few was interested in Martinez, who took advantage of the opportunity by developing a consistent outside shot, a skill that caught the attention of UNT's coaches.
UNT hosted Martinez on a visit during spring break. He returned to New Hampshire to finish out the spring semester and graduate.
Martinez will be back at UNT when summer workouts start, and the Mean Green begin their pursuit of another NCAA tournament berth.
Martinez never made it to the NCAA tournament at New Hampshire.
"The COVID year gave me an extra season to try to make it to the NCAA tournament," Martinez said. "That's the ultimate goal, to win the conference championship and cut the nets down."