Conference USA officials will meet Wednesday night to once again discuss the status of the league's football season.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle late Tuesday night that the meeting is on the books. League officials will hold the discussion less than a week after C-USA announced Friday that its board of directors had devised a plan to move forward with football season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league's current plan is to play its eight conference football games on their original dates. Schools would be able to schedule up to four nonconference games at their discretion.
The state of play in the league has changed dramatically since it put out that plan due to announcements by two C-USA schools.
Old Dominion announced Monday that it has cancelled its fall sports season, while Rice pushed the start of its football season back to Sept. 26.
Louisiana Tech was forced to pause fall football practice this week after five players tested positive for COVID-19, while UTEP was forced to postpone the start of fall drills due to four positive tests.
Several conferences have taken dramatic steps since C-USA announced its intention to play league games this fall.
The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that it had postponed all competition until the end of 2020. The Big Ten has postponed fall sports, a move that also came down Tuesday. The Big 12 is reportedly moving forward with its football season after a Tuesday night meeting of the conference's board of directors.
A source with knowledge of ongoing discussions within C-USA does not expect its position to change following Friday's announcement, but also acknowledged that the situation is fluid.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted the North Texas football program. The Mean Green were set to travel to Texas A&M on Sept. 12. The game was canceled when the SEC moved to a conference-only schedule.
UNT's football team was not impacted by Old Dominion's decision to cancel fall sports. The Monarchs play in C-USA's East Division. The Mean Green play in the West and have cross-over games with Charlotte and Middle Tennessee this season.
UNT is slated to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against Houston Baptist.