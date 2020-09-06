North Texas coach Seth Littrell referred back to one of his bedrock principles to explain the how the Mean Green maintained focus in their season-opener on Saturday against Houston Baptist.
"Our players have heard me say a thousand times, no matter what happens, look at is as a great opportunity to overcome it together," Littrell said.
There was a heck of a lot to overcome before and during a 57-31 win at Apogee Stadium, and we're not just talking about the Huskies.
UNT faced a host of challenges during an offseason dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mean Green weren't even sure if their season would get off the ground until they passed a final round of coronavirus testing late in the week.
Once the Mean Green cleared that hurdle, they encountered another while wearing masks during a game for the first time in a stadium that seemed downright empty. Official attendance was 7,611 for the first game with seating officially limited by social distancing measures.
And if that wasn't enough, UNT also had to deal with the distraction that arose with the arrest of quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis late in the week. Wallis has been charged with two counts of an improper relationship between a student and an educator stemming from incidents before he arrived at UNT, according to Denton County Jail records.
None of those distractions seemed to phase UNT.
Jason Bean played as well as anyone could have hoped in his debut as the Mean Green's starting quarterback, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Bean's performance helped UNT roll up a program record 721 yards.
"It was a 50-50 chance whether we were going to play or not, but in my mind, it was 100 percent," linebacker KD Davis said. "I'm going hard every day and remind my teammates to go hard. I'm glad we put our all into everything we did from workouts to meetings on Zoom to practice."
UNT will have to maintain that approach to get to where it wants to go this season. The Mean Green's schedule is about to get a whole lot tougher.
It's one thing to hang 57 points on HBU, a member of the Southland Conference. It's a whole other challenge to run through the gauntlet of SMU and Houston over the next few weeks before the start of Conference USA play.
Let's not forget that UNT opened last season with a 51-31 win over Abilene Christian, another Southland team. The Mean Green won just three games the rest of the year, were blown out by both SMU and Houston, finished 4-8 and saw their run of three straight bowl appearances come to an end.
UNT's performance against HBU was encouraging, but this team still has a lot of work to do. Huskies quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 480 yards and three touchdowns against the Mean Green.
There was sure to be an adjustment period in Clint Bowen's first season back as UNT's defensive coordinator. The Mean Green had better hope that adjustment period is coming to an end with a game against SMU and Shane Buechele looming in two weeks.
The Mustangs hung 503 yards on UNT in a 49-27 win behind their star quarterback last season.
The Mean Green will be looking for revenge in two weeks, and could be shorthanded on the sideline again, depending on Wallis' situation.
Bean didn't let the lack of a position coach affect him Saturday and vowed it wouldn't down the line, either.
"It didn’t make a difference," Bean said. "I just went out there and played my own game, did what I could do and controlled what I could control."
That approach permeated UNT's entire team on the opening night of the season.
"There is never one player, coach or administrator that is bigger than this university," Littrell said. "I promise you this, it’s about locking in and focusing during football time."
That's exactly what UNT did in its win over the Huskies. That's a great sign as the Mean Green begin their journey on what they hope will be a bounce-back season.