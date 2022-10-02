North Texas honored one of the best teams in program history on Saturday during its win over Florida Atlantic.
UNT’s 2002 team, led by a couple of newly minted Hall of Famers in Nick Zuniga and Adrian Awasom, embodied the great traits shared by several memorable UNT squads. One of those characteristics is particularly relevant today.
That 2002 team showed the ability to preserver through tough times.
UNT was shut out at Texas, lost quarterback Scott Hall to injury, was trounced at Alabama and was 1-5 after falling to South Florida.
No one remembers that now. What they remember is the way that team ripped off seven straight wins and beat Cincinnati in the New Orleans Bowl.
This season’s edition of the Mean Green has a long way to go to come anywhere close to accomplishing what coach Darrell Dickey and the Mean Green did 20 years ago.
What Saturday’s 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic in front of several members of the 2002 team showed was that this season’s edition of the Mean Green possesses the same level of fight.
UNT was blown out by SMU and UNLV and lost at Memphis.
The Mean Green never waivered in their belief that they could get back on track.
“Confidence hasn’t been our issue,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It’s been the details. We had our best preparation of the season this week. If there is one thing about our team, when their backs are to the wall they fight.”
UNT’s spirit was evident in its win over FAU.
The Mean Green appeared as if they would cruise to the win when cornerback Ridge Texada returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and Jyaire Shorter hauled in his third touchdown catch to put UNT up 28-7.
Littrell is fond of saying that adversity strikes in every game.
That was certainly the case late in the first half. FAU cornerback Teja Young intercepted a pass from Aune and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.
The Owls pulled within 28-21 when Larry McCammon broke free for a 35-yard touchdown on a short pass from N’Kosi Perry in the closing seconds of the first half.
“We had to respond and stay together,” Shorter said. “We brought each other up to finish the game.”
UNT drove straight down the field to open the second half and scored on an Ikaika Ragsdale 1-yard run.
Texada followed with his second interception of the day, grabbing a pass that was tipped by Quinn Whitlock. The former Frisco Centennial standout brought that interception all the way back to the FAU 1.
Isaiah Johnson finished with a plunge into the end zone. UNT was well on its way to moving to 2-0 in C-USA play at that point.
The Mean Green (3-3) are alone atop the C-USA standings heading into a bye week.
“We feel strongly about how we’re playing,” Aune said. “We faced some tough teams and learned from that. We have confidence in who we are.”
The trait is one UNT’s teams that won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles from 2001-04 possessed.
Those teams never lost faith in who they were while playing a series of tough games to start the season.
Falling to Texas, Alabama and Arizona didn’t derail UNT, which kept on fighting and put together one of the best seasons in program history.
This year’s edition of the Mean Green has a long way to go to replicate that run or the five-game winning streak they put together to close out the regular season last year.
UNT has a brutal two-game road trip coming up to UTSA and Western Kentucky, the two teams that played in the C-USA title game last season.
A game at UAB will be tough and Rice looks like it has improved.
Tackling those challenges isn’t quite as daunting of a proposition for UNT following its win over FAU. The Mean Green are halfway to becoming bowl-eligible with three wins. More importantly, they’re perfect in C-USA after a solid performance in front of the members of UNT’s 2002 team.
Can history repeat itself? We won’t know for several more weeks.
What we do know now is that UNT took a big step toward making a run late in the season again.
“Last year we got on a roll and built our confidence,” Littrell said. “You get momentum on your side. The more you put them together, the more the confidence is there.”