One of the iconic moments in the last 20 years of North Texas football unfolded not after a bowl win or a victory that clinched a conference title.
UNT coach Darrell Dickey and his players rushed off the field and celebrated with fans near the stands at Fouts Field following a 24-6 win back in 2006.
On the surface, there was nothing to get overly excited about. UNT evened its record at 1-1 that night.
What made that moment a milestone was that it came after a win over bitter rival SMU after a 13-year hiatus in the series.
The Mean Green only have a handful of victories in a series the Mustangs lead 32-6-1. UNT will shoot for a seventh victory on Saturday at Apogee Stadium in a battle of teams that both won their opener.
Any game against SMU is huge for UNT.
This one looms particularly large for another reason.
Drop this game and wins against SMU like the one it pulled off with Dickey at the helm years ago will look more and more like the rare exceptions the overall series record indicates they are.
UNT knocked off the Mustangs 46-23 just two years ago at Apogee Stadium and had won three out of five after rolling to a 43-6 win in 2014.
The problem is those milestone moments are quickly fading into memory.
SMU cruised to a 49-27 win last season in Dallas and has won four of the last five meetings. The series will revert south in 2021 to what roughly equates to a black hole for the Mean Green. UNT is an unsightly 1-25-1 in Dallas.
The bottom line is simple. If coach Seth Littrell and his staff can’t guide the Mean Green to a win over SMU at Apogee on Saturday, UNT will be looking at consecutive losses to the Mustangs and will have dropped five of the last six heading into a game at Ford Stadium.
That’s not a spot Littrell wants to be in as UNT looks to regain the momentum it established while playing in bowls in each of his first three seasons.
The Mean Green began to pick up the pieces from a 4-8 campaign last fall with a 57-31 win over Houston Baptist in their opener. That win looks even more impressive after the Huskies gave Texas Tech fits on Saturday before the Red Raiders held on for a 35-33 win.
The question is if UNT can build on its performance against HBU and swing its series against SMU back in its favor while giving the Littrell regime a jolt.
The 2019 season was a massive disappointment. Expectations were sky high with quarterback Mason Fine back to lead a veteran team.
UNT fans might not completely forget what transpired in 2019 if the Mean Green beat SMU, but it will be close.
UNT has started 2-0 just once since moving back up to what its now the Football Bowl Subdivision level in 1995. The Mean Green were also 2-0 in 2018, their best season under Littrell, who is in the midst of his fifth campaign at UNT.
UNT can take a huge step toward rebuilding enthusiasm in the program with a win this weekend while also attracting attention in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
The Mean Green only get a couple of shots per year at the type of victories that will move the needle beyond its core supporters.
UNT’s game against SMU and a game at Houston the following week are going to be it until bowl season, and that’s assuming the Mean Green get back to the postseason after sitting at home last year.
The alternative isn’t particularly pleasant to think about for the Mean Green.
SMU appears to be on its way up after a 10-3 season last fall, beat Texas State in its opener and already has the edge on UNT in recruiting that goes along with having won last season’s game.
UNT can’t afford to let SMU dominate the series if it wants to make that case the Mustangs aren’t pulling away as a program.
Win this weekend and UNT will have taken two of three and can sell the fact for a full year.
Drop this game and that five-out-of-six streak since 2015 becomes a real problem.
The SEC catch phrase comes to mind when one thinks about games for the Mean Green against the Mustangs.
“It just means more.”
The celebration with Dickey years ago illustrates the point.