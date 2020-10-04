North Texas officials walked through the Apogee Stadium press box moments before the Mean Green kicked off their game against Southern Miss on Saturday, handing out sheets of paper.
The heading said, “North Texas Football gameday roster update.”
It might of well have said, “This has been a really terrible week for us and it’s probably about to get worse.”
UNT listed seven key players who would be out for its game against the Golden Eagles for undisclosed reasons that ranged from injuries to COVID-19 infections to contact tracing.
UNT needed to play as clean a game as possible to have a chance to win without those players. Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of a 41-31 loss for the Mean Green was that they came up woefully short of that goal.
UNT lost three fumbles, failed to field a short kickoff that Southern Miss recovered and couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1 from the Golden Eagles 6-yard line. The Mean Green also had a field goal blocked on the final play of the first half.
“We didn’t play disciplined and that is a reflection on coaching,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We have to put guys in better situations, hang on to the football and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”
UNT really doesn’t have another option if it wants to rebound after a 1-2 start to the season. The Mean Green’s loss to Southern Miss came in its Conference USA opener, which just made matters worse.
UNT’s best hope this season was always that it could make some noise in C-USA, one of the worst leagues in the country.
Falling to Southern Miss was a tough way to start. The Golden Eagles came into the day at 0-3, lost their C-USA opener to Louisiana Tech and were playing just their third game under interim coach Scotty Walden.
The road isn’t going to get any easier for the Mean Green from here. The question is if UNT can rally at a time it’s dealing with injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all believe we are a good football team,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “If we come out of the gates like we can, we are a great football team that can get wins. We are going to figure it out. We are going to look at the tape and learn from it.”
Lesson No. 1 has to be eliminating the mistakes that have haunted this team throughout the season. UNT lost the turnover battle to SMU 2-0 and was flagged for 13 penalties in a 65-35 blowout.
Turnovers and mistakes haunted the Mean Green again in their loss to Southern Miss.
Littrell counted six turnovers, taking into account UNT’s three fumbles and three more plays that didn’t officially count as turnovers — the field goal block, the kickoff UNT failed to field and coming up short on fourth down from the Southern Miss 6. Running back Tre Siggers was cut down for no gain.
“You have to play smart football,” Littrell said. “Little things get you beat, especially when they mount. You can overcome one, maybe two or three. Six is hard to overcome against any team.”
That is especially true with the situation UNT is in.
The Mean Green brought in five new assistant coaches in the offseason and had to find a new quarterback after Mason Fine graduated. UNT didn’t have the luxury of addressing those issues during spring practice after it was wiped out by the pandemic.
The Mean Green had a chance to catch up over the summer during the NCAA’s return to play period. That time was never going to be enough to get so many new players up to speed with new systems.
Clint Bowen took over as UNT’s defensive coordinator and Mike Ekeler as special teams coordinator in the offseason.
UNT’s margin for error looked slim heading into this season. It’s nonexistent now.
The Mean Green continue to fight, despite the issues it dealt with Saturday and will likely continue to face all season. Several young players contributed in significant ways.
Sophomore receiver Deonte Simpson caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Upton Stout started at cornerback and finished with 11 tackles.
Aune made his first start and threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns.
That just wasn’t enough to for the Mean Green to pull out a win over the Golden Eagles.
UNT needed to do the little things right and avoid mistakes due to where it is as a team in a season that has unfolded in a way no one could have anticipated just a few months ago.
The Mean Green failed to reach that goal.
In the end, that was what was so disappointing for UNT.