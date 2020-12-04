North Texas came into the fifth season of Seth Littrell’s tenure as the Mean Green’s coach with plenty of goals.
Posting a winning season and earning a bowl berth were at the top of the list.
If we’re being honest, though, there really was only one bottom-line task for the Mean Green this fall. UNT needed to prove it could win without quarterback Mason Fine.
The Mean Green continued to lose that fight on Thursday night in a 42-31 loss to Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
UNT fell to 3-5 heading into its regular season finale next week against UTEP. Baring an unexpected bowl berth in a season every team in college football is bowl eligible, the Mean Green are headed for a second straight losing season.
That’s a problem for UNT for a host of reasons.
One of the biggest is that a rough season this fall only feeds into the perception that UNT’s run of success over the course of three seasons beginning in 2016 was a product of the Mean Green featuring one of the best players in program history.
There’s no arguing the fact Fine was great. He threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in four seasons, totals that are program records and place Fine among the greats in college football history.
Was the spark provided by Fine, who graduated after the 2019 season, the only reason the Mean Green went on a magical run ?
Not by a long shot. Running back Jeffery Wilson and linebacker E.J. Ejiya were among a host of other players who emerged as stars during UNT’s string of three straight bowl appearances from 2016-18.
The problem is far too often perception is reality, in both college sports and in life.
UNT isn’t doing a thing to dispel the notion that it isn’t going anywhere without Fine.
The Mean Green’s latest opportunity to do just that slipped away on a night they continued to struggle defensively and made far too many mistakes in a loss to the Bulldogs.
“You have to give Louisiana Tech a lot of credit,” Littrell said. “We had our opportunities offensively and defensively to win that game. We have to make the plays. It’s more than playing hard. You have to execute and play smart.”
Fine did just that more often than not while leading UNT on its bowl run. UNT played in three straight bowl games, won nine games in 2017 and 2018 and looked like it was on the way up as a program.
The Mean Green took a step back in a 4-8 season in Fine’s senior season last fall, but still ended up wining 27 games in his four seasons.
That might not sound all that impressive, but it was a significant step up from the previous 11 years when UNT posted just one winning season.
UNT dramatically upgraded its facilities since the beginning of its bowl run. The school opened the $16 million Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility in the fall of 2019 and has also renovated the North Texas Athletics Center.
Those moves were expected to help vault UNT forward in football, by far the highest profile sport at the school.
Those investments have yet to pay off in the way UNT expected.
There are a host of reasons that is the case. The Mean Green have struggled defensively since their last bowl appearance in 2018. The teams UNT competes with in Conference USA have improved. The coronavirus pandemic that has knocked UNT players out of the lineup and left the Mean Green playing shorthanded this year certainly hasn’t helped matters.
Just don’t think for a minute that the teams UNT competes against for recruits that are the lifeblood of a program aren’t pointing to the conclusion of the Fine era as the end of the Mean Green’s time as a contender in C-USA.
College football is a cut-throat business.
UNT has gotten solid play at quarterback at times from Jason Bean and Austin Aune. But neither are playing at the level Fine did.
The Mean Green knew that would be the case heading into the season. Littrell mentioned earlier in the week that UNT needed to be more effective at other positions and make plays that would help Bean, who has emerged as the Mean Green’s starter.
UNT came up short against Louisiana Tech, despite a huge game from senior receiver Jaelon Darden, who finished with eight catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
“We just weren’t making routine plays,” Darden said. “We have to make them to give us momentum and keep drives alive.”
Coming up short just fed into the perception that UNT isn’t the same without Fine.
The Mean Green have had plenty go wrong this season. Letting that storyline linger isn’t UNT’s biggest problem, but it certainly isn’t helping matters.