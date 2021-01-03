The list of tasks college football coaches must handle these days is a long one.
It’s an endless series of decisions on managing players, games and relationships.
No coach gets them all right.
The challenge is getting the important ones right.
North Texas coach Seth Littrell is about to pull the trigger on hiring a new defensive coordinator.
This is one of those choices that falls into the can’t-miss category.
Littrell is headed into the sixth season of what has been a remarkably successful tenure at UNT, if one judges by the program’s history. The Mean Green have played in bowl games in all but one of Littrell’s first five seasons and won nine games in a season twice.
A third of UNT’s 12 bowl appearances in program history have come under Littrell.
The problem is, he’s never won any of those bowl games or a conference title.
The reason UNT has come up short is blatantly obvious to anyone paying attention. The Mean Green just haven’t been that great defensively.
UNT was run off the field in a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl just a few days ago. And I do mean run. Camerun Peoples plowed the Mean Green for 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“First and foremost, you have to put it on coaches,” Littrell said after the game of why UNT struggled defensively against the Mountaineers. “It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful. From there, it’s up to people to do their jobs. We have to do a better job overall.”
The Mean Green’s loss to Appalachian State was far from the first time UNT has come up short defensively the last few years.
UNT allowed 42.8 points per game this season. The Mean Green’s last bowl appearance before this year was also a disaster defensively. Utah State raced past UNT 52-13 in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl. Troy beat the Mean Green 50-30 in the New Orleans Bowl in 2017, when UNT was blasted 41-17 by Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA title game.
The Mean Green have been searching for consistency defensively throughout Littrell’s tenure. He hired co-coordinators in Mike Ekeler and Troy Reffett ahead of his debut season in 2016.
Reffett took over as UNT’s sole coordinator the next year and hung on to the job for three more years, including the 2018 season when Jeff Koonz served as a co-coordinator. The Mean Green enjoyed some success during Reffett’s tenure before allowing 32.5 points per game last season.
Littrell fired Reffett because that wasn’t good enough and brought in Clint Bowen to try to right the ship. That didn’t work, either.
UNT is about to be on its fifth defensive regime.
Debate has raged over whether the Mean Green should move away from a three-man front in favor of basing out of a more traditional scheme with four down linemen.
Finding the right formula is important but not nearly as critical as finding a defensive coordinator who can establish an identity on that side of the ball. UNT needs a strong presence to make that happen due to the culture of the program.
The Mean Green are an offense-first outfit under Littrell. That isn’t going to change, nor should it.
All UNT really needs is an average C-USA defense to get to where it wants to go.
The quickest way for UNT to get to that point is for Littrell to hit on this hire and let him squeeze a few more defensive players into signing classes that always seem to be overloaded with wide receivers and offensive skill position players.
Littrell has plenty of good recruits coming in, especially on the offensive side of the ball. None will make as big an impact as UNT’s next defensive coordinator.
Hiring the right coach won’t immediately push UNT over the top to the point where it’s winning conference titles and bowl games, but it would be a step in the right direction.
Littrell is on the clock now. UNT fans should soon find out how he’s handled his most important decision of the offseason.