Not all was lost for North Texas on Saturday afternoon when the Mean Green were flattened by UNLV.
There are eight games left in the regular season. UNT is 2-2 and more importantly 1-0 in Conference USA play.
UNT spent Saturday night clinging to those facts. It was certainly more pleasant than thinking about what transpired in a 58-27 loss to the Rebels.
“Our goals are still ahead of us,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “We have to stay together.”
Aune’s right. UNT will have an opportunity to recover.
The chance to win a conference title, earn a bowl berth and grab that elusive postseason win are still there.
Those possibilities just seem distant for the Mean Green after their outing against UNLV.
UNT got a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Kaylon Horton, a 300-yard passing game from Aune and was still trounced by what was widely seen as a game between evenly matched teams coming in.
“We made way too many mistakes in critical situations,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Offensively, in short yardage and red zone situations, we didn’t execute. In order to do the things we want to do, we have to execute.”
The Mean Green tried to pound the ball up the middle on fourth-and-1 three times only to be stuffed. UNT also came up short on a run on first-and-goal from the UNLV 2.
Those failures make the task of finishing over .500 for the first time in four years a whole lot tougher.
UNT is going to have to win games against other middling Conference USA/Group of Five teams to post its first winning season since 2018.
The Mean Green looked like they were a long way from reaching that goal on a day they took another step toward being in a tight spot with their loss to UNLV.
UNT came back from a 1-6 start last season to play in a bowl game. The whole idea this year was to not dig a hole again.
The Mean Green are far from that point.
What one must wonder after seeing UNT through its first four games is if it’s on course to make the step forward the program wants and needs to make.
This season and ultimately Littrell and his staff will be judged on if they can guide the Mean Green to a winning season, a bowl berth and hopefully a bowl win.
It’s going to take at least a couple of wins over quality opponents just to get to a bowl. There are a few cupcakes on UNT’s schedule, but not enough for the Mean Green to become bowl eligible.
UNT has missed out on two opportunities to pick up the key wins that would have moved it a whole lot closer to being a bowl-type team, and on course to post a winning season. The Mean Green were blown out by SMU and let a close game against UNLV get away to the point it looked like another game that wasn’t competitive, even though it was most of the way.
Those aren’t the types of performances that are going to get UNT to where it wants to go.
There were a host of reasons UNT let a game it trailed 30-27 in the third quarter get away. The Mean Green couldn’t stop UNLV’s running game that piled up 365 yards. Only coming away with one touchdown in five red zone trips didn’t help.
What really stood out, though was UNT failing to convert those three fourth-and-1 plays, all on runs out of the shotgun.
The Mean Green also ran the ball up the middle on first-and-goal from the 2 with time running out in the first half only to come up short.
“Any time we have fourth-and-1 or less than a yard, we should be able to pick that up 100% of the time, if we have the mentality,” Littrell said. “That is my confidence in it. We didn’t execute well enough to get that job done. We have to go back and look at it and see if we are doing the right things and make sure we are putting our guys in the right situations.”
UNT will have to evaluate that in the next few days before it heads to Memphis.
The Mean Green need to come up with answers quickly.
UNT dug itself out of a huge hole last year to get into a bowl game.
The hope heading into the 2022 season was that the Mean Green could build on that performance.
That opportunity is still there. It just seemed awfully far away after a blowout loss to UNLV.