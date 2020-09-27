To say the last couple of weeks in the college football season have been a bit disappointing for North Texas would be a gross understatement.
There isn’t a game that means more to the Mean Green than their annual showdown with SMU.
Falling 65-35 to the Mustangs was about as painful as it could possibly get for the Mean Green.
Matters only got worse this week when a coronavirus outbreak at UNT wiped out its game at Houston.
Here’s the good news.
UNT opens Conference USA play this week at home against Southern Miss.
Think of this week as a gigantic reset button for the Mean Green.
If UNT capitalizes, it will be 2-1 on the year and 1-0 in conference play. That would be a terrific spot for the Mean Green to be in, all things considered.
UNT didn’t have star linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis for its game against the Mustangs, due to undisclosed medical issues, and lost safety Keelan Crosby to injury on its first defensive play of the game.
The Mean Green came in as a significant underdog in their game against the Mustangs. UNT didn’t stand much of a chance with that trio, let alone without them.
What we’ll soon find out is if UNT has what it takes to win the games it needs to win to make an ugly day against the Mustangs nothing but a memory.
That was where UNT came up short last season. The Mean Green were 2-3 overall and 1-0 in C-USA play after falling to Houston in their final nonconference game in 2019.
What transpired from then on sealed UNT’s fate in one of the more disappointing seasons in recent program history. The Mean Green lost at Southern Miss, fell at Charlotte when Victor Tucker hauled in a game-winning 34-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left, and then lost the last three games of the season to Louisiana Tech, Rice and UAB.
There’s no telling how many opportunities UNT will get this season, due to a pandemic that has already wiped out two of the Mean Green’s games. UNT’s game at Texas A&M was also canceled.
Capitalizing on the best of those opportunities will be vital if UNT wants to bury memories of its loss to SMU and a four-win campaign last season.
Three of those opportunities will come in the next three weeks.
UNT didn’t win a single road game in 2019 but are always solid at home. The Mean Green will host Southern Miss and Charlotte in the first two weeks of conference play with a game at Middle Tennessee to follow.
Southern Miss had several of its key players opt out of the season, and head coach Jay Hopson resigned one game into the year. The Golden Eagles were blown out on Saturday by Tulane to fall to 0-3.
UNT found out the hard way last fall that Charlotte is a program on the rise. The 49ers will present a challenge but have played just one game so far. There is no guarantee Charlotte’s game this week at Florida Atlantic will go off as scheduled.
The 49ers have been dealing with coronavirus issues just like UNT, and FAU has yet to play. MTSU is 0-3.
The bottom line for UNT is simple. Yes, being blown out by SMU was brutal. Having its games against Texas A&M and Houston called off added to a rough start.
For the Mean Green, it’s all about capitalizing on what opportunities remain.
Barring any more unforeseen circumstances, UNT has a huge opportunity coming its way in the next few weeks with a series of winnable games.
The memories of what transpired in a loss to SMU and the cancellation of the Houston game will quickly fade if UNT can capitalize.
If UNT fails to reach that goal, the road to a winning season would start to look daunting.
The Mean Green will face C-USA powers UAB and Louisiana Tech late in the season. UTEP (3-1) and UTSA (3-0) look dramatically improved from a year ago.
That set of circumstances make Saturday’s game against Southern Miss and those that will follow against Charlotte and Middle Tennessee huge for UNT.
Nothing has gone the way the Mean Green hoped it would since a season-opening win over Houston Baptist.
UNT has a chance to change that this week. The season will start to look a whole lot different if the Mean Green can capitalize.