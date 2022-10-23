SAN ANTONIO – There was something awfully familiar about the closing seconds of North Texas’ game against UTSA on Saturday.
The big plays and march down the field the Roadrunners made on their game-winning drive in a 31-27 thriller looked a whole lot like 2017.
The Mean Green came through late in their annual showdown with UTSA that day. Mason Fine guided UNT on a 98-yard touchdown drive in the closing seconds of a 29-26 win over the Roadrunners that vaulted the Mean Green forward in a nine-win season.
UNT coach Seth Littrell is fond of talking about the importance of responding to adversity.
The Mean Green are staring at whole lot of it today after UTSA flipped the script on them.
How UNT responds will determine the trajectory of the program this season and likely for years to come.
Seth Littrell came into the year needing to get the program back on track after three straight losing seasons. An opportunity to take a big step toward that goal slipped away when UNT seemed to have UTSA cornered.
UNT led its biggest C-USA rival three times in the fourth quarter. The Mean Green were up 27-24 with 1:38 left after Austin Aune hit Isaiah Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown.
That was just enough time for UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who made all the key plays down the stretch. He connected with tight end Oscar Cardenas, who made a remarkable one-handed catch for 33 yards down the middle and then hit De’Corian Clark for a 10-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left.
UNT began the process of regrouping shortly after Clark’s grab.
“The message was to not let this effort go to waste,” UNT linebacker Mazin Richards said. “We played really hard on both sides of the ball. They made two plays down the stretch that won them the game.”
UTSA is in the driver’s seat in the C-USA race at 4-0.
The good news for UNT (4-4) is that it’s also very much in control of its fate at 3-1 in C-USA. There are no divisions in the league this year.
The top two teams in the conference standings will play in the league title game at the end of the season.
Richards left little doubt about what UNT’s goal is now.
“We feel like we’ll play them again,” he said.
The Mean Green certainly are capable of getting there, if they can come through in a couple of key games, starting with what might be the biggest – their showdown with Western Kentucky next week.
The Hilltoppers are also 3-1 in C-USA. UNT’s game against WKU is essentially an elimination game in the conference title race. UTSA barely hung on to beat the Hilltoppers 31-28 earlier this season.
Beating WKU in Bowling Green won’t be easy. It’ll take the same level of fight UNT showed while driving for the go-ahead touchdown twice in the fourth quarter against UTSA.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Our kids responded every time they hit something in a good way.”
The challenge for UNT is to respond again this week and then down the stretch, when the Mean Green have winnable games against Florida International, UAB and Rice.
It’s all about getting up off the floor after UTSA landed a haymaker in the form of its game-winning touchdown drive on Saturday.
That loss, especially with the way it ended, was a tough blow for UNT.
The Mean Green must reset and focus on their path to the C-USA title game that is still very much there.
UNT used its win over UTSA and the 98-yard touchdown drive Fine led as a springboard to one of the better seasons in recent program history a few years ago.
UNT was on the opposite side of the equation on Saturday but is still in the thick of the C-USA title race and has a bowl game and a winning season in its sights.
Can the Mean Green capitalize?
UNT’s players felt confident in their ability to do just that after a tough day in San Antonio.
“We didn’t put them away when we had the chance,” UNT tight end Jake Roberts said before making a vow. “We’ll be back.”
That attitude is just what UNT needs as it looks to rebound from a loss that could end up being the one that sinks the Mean Green’s season or the rallying point for a run down the stretch.