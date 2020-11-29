The expectation heading into the weekend was that North Texas and UTSA would face off in a nip-and-tuck affair.
That’s the way it had almost always been in a series where all but two of the seven games had gone down to the wire.
The Roadrunners broke from the norm on Saturday with a 49-17 beatdown at the Alamodome that pointed to the challenges the Mean Green face as they look to get back to the level they played at back in 2017 and 2018. UNT won nine games in each of those seasons.
A whole lot has changed since then, and not just for UNT, which is 3-4 and out of the Conference USA title chase at 2-3.
C-USA’s West Division isn’t what it was just a few short years ago. That’s going to be a problem for the Mean Green.
UTSA, UAB, Louisiana Tech, Rice and UTEP are all improving in some form or fashion.
The Roadrunners are 7-4 under first-year coach Jeff Traylor, a huge jump after a 4-8 finish a year ago. UAB has a new stadium under construction that will be a dramatic upgrade from Legion Field. Rice has added a practice bubble and an end zone facility in Rice Stadium.
UTEP is 3-4 after losing its final 11 games a year ago. Southern Miss is struggling but is a traditional power and won’t be down forever.
UNT will host Louisiana Tech in a rare Thursday night game this week. The Bulldogs have endured a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic, faced two top 25 teams in BYU and Marshall and are still sitting at 4-3 heading into this week’s game.
Louisiana Tech also added an end zone facility a few years ago and has won bowl games in each of the last six seasons.
UNT certainly isn’t standing still. The school opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility a little more than a year ago. The school has also invested heavily in coaches’ salaries to attract and retain the best people it can.
Those moves will all make an impact for the Mean Green. They’ll have to if UNT wants to keep up in what is an improving league.
There’s no question UTSA is headed in the right direction after trouncing UNT.
“You have to give UTSA a lot of credit,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They came out and battled and won on all phases.”
The Roadrunners did it with a host of young players leading the way.
Running back Sincere McCormick rushed for a program record 251 yards and is just a sophomore. Freshman linebacker Jamal Ligon finished with four tackles and broke up a pass against UNT.
Ligon was committed to the Mean Green before flipping to UTSA and has been a key factor in the Roadrunners’ success. He has 72 tackles and four sacks on the season and is a contender for All-C-USA honors.
Falling to the Roadrunners was a bitter pill to swallow. Outside of its yearly showdown with SMU, the Mean Green’s game with UTSA is the most important on the schedule.
“UTSA is a big rivalry game,” UNT cornerback Cam Johnson said. “You could feel the energy on both sides of the ball.”
It’s been that way dating back to those nine-win seasons that show just how important those C-USA West Division games are.
UNT went 6-0 against division opponents in 2017 and 4-2 in 2018. The Mean Green went 2-4 against the division last season on their way to a 4-8 finish and are 1-2 this year after falling to UTSA. UNT lost to Southern Miss earlier in the year before coming back to beat Rice.
Those are the types of games UNT is going to have to win again, if it wants to get back on track.
C-USA’s West Division isn’t the best league out there in college football. Far from it.
But if there is anything the last two seasons have shown, it’s that the teams in the league are improving.
The latest sign that is the case was UTSA’s win over UNT that eliminated the Mean Green from the C-USA title race.
Championships and bowl wins have always been Littrell’s top goals.
UNT is going to have to go through the teams in C-USA’s West Division to get there. That certainly looks a whole lot tougher than it once did.