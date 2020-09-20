When North Texas started looking toward the 2020 season a few months ago, there was a sense of trepidation about the future, understandably so.
The Mean Green were coming off a 4-8 campaign and lost one of the best players in program history in quarterback Mason Fine, not to mention defensive end LaDarius Hamilton and a host of other key players.
Those worries faded in the offseason, as they always do.
By the time UNT kicked off its game against rival SMU on Saturday, they seemed to have vanished in the euphoria surrounding a season-opening rout of Houston Baptist.
They’re back now. SMU made sure of that.
The Mustangs have long been a thorn in the Mean Green’s side on the field, the recruiting trail and in the battle for attention in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They didn’t just beat UNT. SMU embarrassed the Mean Green in a 65-35 blowout at Apogee Stadium.
“They are a talented team,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said after the game. “We knew that coming in. We have to play much better to compete against a team of their caliber.”
That was obvious. Acknowledging SMU is on another level isn’t how UNT’s coaches and players wanted to end their night.
The Mean Green must fair better against their rival to the south if they want to build their base of support. There is no game all season UNT fans care about more than the yearly showdown with SMU outside of a bowl game, and that’s debatable.
There’s a reason former coach Matt Simon once said he’d play SMU anywhere, including a Safeway parking lot.
UNT got its shot against SMU for the 40th time on Saturday. Like most of the previous 39, it didn’t go well. The tally after Saturday’s game is now 33-6-1 in favor of SMU when it comes to the all-time series. The Mustangs have won five of the last six meetings.
UNT never stood much of a chance on Saturday. SMU scored twice in its first seven plays.
If anyone had forgotten that UNT’s defense was a concern coming into the season, that quick burst offered a harsh reminder.
Matters didn’t improve from there as SMU rolled up 710 yards of total offense on a night linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis were out due to undisclosed medical concerns.
Being without two of its top players didn’t help matters, but it’s obvious new coordinator Clint Bowen isn’t going to work miracles and suddenly turn UNT’s defense around after it allowed 32.5 points per game last season. Houston Baptist hung 31 points on UNT in its season opener.
Even the bright spot on a dark night harkened back to the concerns the Mean Green had coming into the season.
Quarterback Austin Aune got on a roll in the second half and threw for 276 yards in place of starter Jason Bean.
Bean was the star of UNT’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist, when he threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Littrell has said all along that he has two quarterbacks he can win with, but UNT has taken a step back at the position when compared to last year with Fine under center.
That was another big concern not too long ago, as was what this team’s chemistry would look like following the departure of Fine and so many other key leaders.
UNT came out flat against SMU, which wasn’t a good sign in a huge game.
“Defensively we played timid,” Littrell said. “Offensively, at times, we played timid.”
UNT certainly has an opportunity to bounce back.
“One loss doesn’t define your season,” linebacker Kyleb Howell said. “It’s a big game, but it’s the second game of the season. We are not worried.”
UNT still has a lot of football left to play, but there is little doubt the pain from being blown out by SMU will linger.
There isn’t a school on UNT’s schedule its fans and supporters dislike more.
The fact SMU pointed out starting linebacker and team captain Delano Robinson is a Denton native and former Ryan standout approximately 52 times with the hashtag #PonyUpDenton on Twitter only added fuel to the fire.
“It’s tough,” Littrell said. “There is no doubt. It’s always an important game to us. We have to have the mindset that we can go out, play with them and beat them.”
UNT failed to get it done, or even come close on a night several of the questions most had about the Mean Green and their prospects this season cropped up again.