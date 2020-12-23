CONWAY, S.C. – Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples had a feeling he was in for a big day long before the Mountaineers took on North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday.
Peoples was in the midst of a solid season. No one would have said the same of the Mean Green’s defense.
“After we watched film, we knew that we were going to have a good chance to run the ball,” Peoples said.
To say the Mountaineers took advantage of that opportunity would be a gross understatement.
Peoples absolutely torched UNT’s defense for 319 yards, the most ever in a bowl game, to lead Appalachian State to a 56-28 win over the Mean Green at Brooks Stadium.
The outcome dropped UNT to 0-4 in bowl games under coach Seth Littrell and drove home yet again what the Mean Green’s biggest issue is heading into what could be a wild offseason.
UNT must be better defensively. The Mean Green’s struggles on that side of the ball have been like a pink elephant sitting in the living room for a couple of years now.
UNT’s players know it, and so does Littrell.
“First and foremost, you have to put it on coaches,” Littrell said. “It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful. From there, it’s up to people to do their jobs.”
UNT struggled to get it done this season and ended up allowing 42.8 points per game, a total that ranked No. 125 out of 127 teams nationally as of Wednesday. Only Bowling Green and Kansas are allowing more points per game this season.
The frustrating aspect of it all for UNT is that Littrell knew his team had to be better defensively to get where it needed to go after last season.
Littrell dumped Troy Reffett as his coordinator after UNT allowed 32.5 points per game in 2019 and brought on Clint Bowen to be a part of the solution.
The Mean Green weren’t any better this year than they were last year.
Is it the scheme? A lack of talent?
Those are the questions Littrell is paid $1.8 million per season to answer.
He’ll take some time now that the season is over to evaluate but did offer some insight after UNT gave up three touchdown runs of at least 62 yards in its loss to App State. To be fair, UNT was shorthanded in its loss to the Mountaineers due to injuries and issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Littrell refused to use that as an excuse and pointed to the bottom line in terms of UNT’s performance.
“We have to do a better job overall,” Littrell said. “I look forward to the offseason.”
Both Littrell and Bowen have pointed to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring practice and a whole lot of offseason prep time as a big part of UNT’s issues.
Bowen had very little time to implement his scheme and evaluate his players. UNT was shifting players around all season. Gabriel and Grayson Murphy moved from linebacker to defensive end. DeShawn Gaddie and Cam Johnson moved from corner to safety.
UNT showed some signs of improvement late in the season, including holding Rice in check in a 27-17 win. App State is just at a different level as a program and proved it on the field.
Is added experience all UNT needs? Is it more talent or a combination of both?
The safe bet is the later.
The Mean Green have some good young players and a few good high school recruits set to join the program.
Those players will have a full offseason to work with Bowen and his assistants. That will certainly help.
If UNT is to get to where it needs to go, it had better add a few impact players as well.
Senior defensive tackle Dion Novil was named to the All-Conference USA first team on Monday and was UNT’s only defensive player named to the first or second team.
Fortunately for the Mean Green, this is a prime year to revamp a team. The NCAA isn’t counting this season toward players’ four seasons of eligibility.
Seniors are all getting an addition year. Several will look to transfer and use that year elsewhere. UNT has a few scholarships available to use on transfers.
The Mean Green had better spend those scholarships wisely and hang on to the key seniors it has, particularly Novil, who has said he will decide what he wants to do in the offseason that is now upon us.
Peoples didn’t need a long look at UNT’s defense to determine it has issues before his record-setting night.
That said a lot about where the Mean Green are at.
How successful Littrell is in addressing those issues will go a long way toward determining whether UNT can bounce back from a tough night against App State next fall and earn another crack at an elusive bowl win.