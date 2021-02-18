North Texas series against Western Kentucky in men's and women's basketball were postponed on Thursday due to a host of concerns related to weather conditions across the country.
The UNT men were set to host to the Hilltoppers on Saturday and Sunday, when the schools' women's teams were set to meet in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The series was originally set to be played on Friday and Saturday before being pushed back by a day.
Denton was among a host of cities across the state that was impacted by power outages. The city issued a boil-water notice on Wednesday night due to low pressure in the water supply.
Low pressure can cause harmful bacteria to see into a city's water system.
The host of concerns surrounding travel, power and the water supply led the schools to postpone the series.
The teams will look to reschedule the series but will likely have little opportunity to get the games in.
C-USA left a week between the end of the regular season and the conference tournament when it released its schedule last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hope was that teams would be able to reschedule series that were postponed due to coronavirus concerns for the open week.
The UNT men's team has already rescheduled its series against UAB for the open week. The UNT women's team pushed their series against Rice back to the open week.
UNT and WKU could look to reschedule their series if another school is forced to cancel. The chances of that happening appear slim with just two weeks left in the regular season.
The UNT-WKU men's series was one of the more highly anticipated of the C-USA season. The Mean Green (12-6) are atop the league's West Division, while the Hilltoppers lead the East. Both teams are 8-2 in league play.
UNT beat WKU in overtime at the Super Pit last season to clinch the C-USA regular season title.
Seeing their series against WKU postponed will prevent the UNT women (11-4) from building on their best start ever in C-USA play. The Mean Green are 8-2 in conference after sweeping Southern Miss last week.
UNT's eight wins matches their highest total ever as a member of C-USA, a league it joined ahead of the 2013-14 season. The Mean Green finished 8-10 in 2016-17.
Both the UNT men's and women's teams have dealt with a series of cancelations and postponements throughout the season.
The UNT men have had eight games either canceled or postponed, including C-USA series against UAB and Old Dominion as well as WKU. The UNT women have had seven games either canceled or postponed, including conference series against Old Dominion, Rice and now WKU.
The UNT men are next slated to travel to Marshall for a two-game series on Feb. 26-27. The UNT women are scheduled to host Marshall on those same dates.