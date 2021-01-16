North Texas is set to hire former SMU coach Phil Bennett as its next defensive coordinator.
UNT will announce the hire after Bennett clears a background check and other university protocols, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday afternoon.
Bennett served as SMU's head coach from 2002-07 and worked as a defensive coordinator at multiple schools, including Pittsburgh, Baylor and Arizona State, where he last worked in 2017.
Bennett replaces Clint Bowen, who spent just one season guiding UNT's defense in 2020.
Bennett will tackle a rebuilding project with the Mean Green, who allowed 42.8 points per game last season on their way to a 4-6 finish. UNT earned a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl despite finishing under .500 in its fifth season under coach Seth Littrell.
The Mean Green were looking for their first bowl win in four appearances under Littrell but never stood a chance against Appalachian State. The Mountaineers hammered UNT 56-28 behind running back Camerun Peoples, who rushed for a bowl record 319 yards and five touchdowns.
UNT announced Bowen’s departure a few days later.
“Clint and I had some discussions and decided together that the best move for all involved was to part ways,” Littrell said in the statement. “This was a difficult season to navigate for everyone, and that was no different in our case. I think coach Bowen is very good coach, but sometimes, for a variety of reasons, things don’t work out the way you plan. I want to thank coach Bowen for what he put into our program this past year and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
Littrell has changed defensive staffs frequently as he heads into his sixth season at UNT.
Mike Ekeler and Troy Reffett served as UNT’s co-defensive coordinators in Littrell’s debut season with the Mean Green in 2016. Reffett took over as UNT’s sole coordinator in 2017 and remained in that capacity for the next three years, including 2018, when Jeff Koonz served as a co-coordinator.
Littrell fired Reffett and brought in Bowen, who lasted just one season.
Bennett will have a chance to fill help Littrell fill out UNT's defensive staff after Littrell parted ways with cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and defensive line coach Eric Mathies.
Bennett is the first assistant who is set to join UNT's staff since the end of last season. Littrell still has an opening for a quarterbacks coach in addition to the two remaining openings on his defensive staff.