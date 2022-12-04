Littrell fired
Buy Now

North Texas fired Seth Littrell on Sunday night. 

 DRC file photo

Seth Littrell raised eyebrows back in 2016 when he pointed to his goal in his first season guiding the North Texas football program.

Littrell wanted to lead the Mean Green to a bowl win that year.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

1
1
0
1
0

Recommended for you