Updated: May 15, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Braswell's Austin Kiser, center, built on a standout performance at regionals by finishing fifth in the Class 6A 110 hurdles at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Saturday.
Braswell's Austin Kiser finished fifth in the Class 6A 110 meter hurdles on the final day of the UIL state track meet at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin.
Kiser competed in two events on Saturday, when three Guyer athletes were also in action.
Kiser posted a time of 13.92 in the 110 hurdles and also finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 38.03.
The three Guyer athletes finished seventh in their events. Jacob Dorrell posted a height of 15-0 in the pole vault and finished in a tie for seventh place with Joey Marlow of The Woodlands.
Emma Alvord ran 55.66 in the 400-meter dash, while Sophia Day competed in the triple jump and posted a mark of 39-4 1/2.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
