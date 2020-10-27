LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals snapped their four-game losing skid on Tuesday against Little Elm, dispatching them in three sets for a final line of 25-17, 25-22, 28-26.
Kaden Robinson paced the offense for Braswell with 10 kills while Najah Harris collected five aces as well. Kamille Gibson held down the defensive effort with six blocks.
The Lady Bengals will be tasked with taking on Guyer on the road this Saturday.
Denton d. Richland
It was another night and another win for the Denton Lady Broncos on Tuesday, this time taking care of business against Richland in three sets (25-22, 25-19, 25-16) for the victory.
Taylor Thomas was great for the Lady Broncos with nine kills, 20 digs and an ace. Leah Stolfus tallied 10 kills while Abby Folsom racked up 28 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills.
Denton improves to a perfect 7-0 in district matchups this season and a sparkling 11-1 overall. They host Ryan on Friday.
Birdville d. Ryan
The tough stretch of games for the Ryan Lady Raiders continued on Tuesday in their match against Birdville, as they were handed their 10th straight loss this season in three sets (19-25, 11-25, 22-25).
Darla Crow gave a solid overall performance with 10 kills, four blocks and two digs for Ryan. Halli Keese totaled eight kills, 10 digs and three blocks as well.
With the loss, the Lady Raiders fall to 0-8 in district play and 4-10 overall this season. Ryan travels to take on Denton this Friday.