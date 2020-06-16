The only boys soccer coach Guyer has ever known is leaving the program.
Cody Schroeder, who has led the Wildcats since the team's inception in 2006, is departing after 15 seasons at the helm. Schroeder has accepted a position in Comal ISD, where he will become Canyon Lake High School's boys soccer and cross country coach.
"It's bittersweet," Schroeder said. "I'm leaving a lot of friends and a very talented soccer group. Denton ISD and Guyer High School gave me a chance 15 years ago, and it's been a remarkable stretch in my coaching career.
"You can't work at a place with the people I've worked with for 15 years and not hold it very, very dear to your heart."
Guyer was only Schroeder's second coaching stop after he started his career at Justin Northwest.
The 49-year-old guided the Wildcats to three consecutive district championships from 2008-10. In 2009, Guyer made its deepest playoff push to date, advancing to the regional semifinal.
"We had a great three-year run," Schroeder said of Guyer's stretch from 2008-10. "As we started moving up in classifications, we'd have a little bit of success, take a couple of steps back, and then have a little more success."
Since 2010, Guyer has qualified for the postseason four times in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019. The Wildcats won bi-district titles in 2013 and 2014.
Guyer was looking to get back to the playoffs for a second-straight season earlier this year, but the UIL postponed and later canceled all spring sports, dashing the Wildcats' hopes.
"I was really disappointed this year with COVID-19," Schroeder said. "We had two games to play and were tied for fourth. It's just unfortunate we didn't get that chance."
Over the last six seasons, Guyer went 38-65-17.
Last year, the Wildcats posted their best record since 2015 when they went 13-3-7 before falling to Coppell in the bi-district round of the playoffs on penalty kicks. It was Guyer's first trip to the postseason since 2014.
"We had a lot of good years, and I had a lot of great young men come through my program that will be missed and remembered very dearly," Schroeder said.