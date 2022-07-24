Basketball tournaments typically have one team that qualifies as a Cinderella story, the group that wasn't expected to last long but pulls a few upsets and makes a run.
The NCAA tournament typically has at least one.
The Basketball Tournament appears to have a team that fits the bill this year as well, and its based in Denton.
Bleed Green have pulled off a pair of upsets already and are showing the glass slipper fits heading into the Wichita Region final on Monday night at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
The team that features a host of North Texas alumni will face the Aftershocks at 8 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Bleed Green are already in the Sweet 16 and will be playing for a spot in the tournament quarterfinals that will take place on Wednesday night in Wichita.
The Gutter Cat Gang won the Omaha Region and will face the the winner of the Wichita Region.
Former UNT guards DJ Draper and J.J. Murray put a team together this year for the 64-team, $1 million winner-takes-all event. It's a collection of former UNT greats with a host of seasoned pros who played at other colleges added in.
Bleed Green started practicing together in the days leading up to the tournament. The UNT alumni team is the No. 7 seed in the Wichita Region and has already exceeded expectations.
Jordan Stevens hit a 3-pointer to give Bleed Green a 79-78 win in the first round over Eberlein Drive, a traditional TBT power and the No. 2 seed in the region. Bleed Green followed up with a dominating performance in an 87-62 win over Purple & Black.
The group of Kansas State alumni was the No. 3 seed.
Brandon Jefferson, a Flower Mound native who played at Metropolitan State in Denver, is averaging 20 points per game for Bleed Green. Stevens is adding 15.5 points with Shannon Shorter close behind at 15.
Stevens is another player Bleed Green picked up with Texas ties. He graduated from Midwestern State after spending a season at Duquesne. Shorter played at UNT and was a member of the Mean Green's 2010 NCAA tournament team.
Bleed Green will need all the firepower they can muster heading into what shapes up to be a tough game with the Aftershocks, who will be playing in front of a home crowd.
The Wichita State alumni team has rolled through its first two games and is the No. 1 seed in the region. The team is a TBT regular and features several of the top players to come through Wichita State's program in recent years.
Former Shockers standout Conner Frankamp has built a reputation for hitting clutch shots in TBT. The shooting guard who plays professionally in France is averaging 15.5 points per game.
Frankamp scored 21 points to lead the Aftershocks to a 70-60 win over the Air Raiders, a group of Texas Tech alumni, in their last game. Darral Willis Jr., a 6-foot-9 forward, is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and gives the Wichita State alumni team a dominating presence inside.
Bleed Green will be the underdog again on Monday night against Frankamp and the Aftershocks. They've pulled two upsets already.
If they can make it three, they'll be into the Elite Eight.