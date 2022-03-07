Phil Bennett paused for a second on Monday while pondering a way to describe just how far North Texas has come defensively in the last year.
Bennett was fresh out of retirement in the spring of 2021, when he came back to run the Mean Green’s defense and add to his considerable legacy as a coordinator.
UNT experienced a few bumps along the way but has been on the rise ever since.
“What’s the term?” Bennett asked. “Buzz Lightyears?
“It’s two things, knowledge and familiarity with each other. They know what to expect. I know what to expect. We know each other. It’s like knowing your wife in year two. You know the good, the bad and the ugly.”
UNT experienced more of the good than it had in years in 2021, when the Mean Green made dramatic strides. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game, down from 42.8 the year before.
The Mean Green are hoping to make another jump this season as they look to build on a 6-7 campaign that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT has some holes to fill in its lineup defensively and plenty of work to do. The Mean Green feel good about the progress they are making in the early stages of practice.
“Spring has been going well,” sophomore defensive tackle Roderick Brown said. “The players in my class are starting to pick things up.
“The defensive line as a group is coming together.”
Bennett has started to get a handle on what he has to work with heading into his second season. JUCO transfer defensive end Tom Trieb has caught the attention of both Bennett and Brown in the early stages of spring.
Defensive ends Kortlin Rausaw and Chris Wright and linebacker Sifa Leota have also impressed Bennett, who will have a few additional wrinkles in his system this year.
He’s planning on including a 3-4 package that will enable the Mean Green to have linebackers Kevin Wood and Larry Nixon III on the field at the same time. Both played on the weak side in UNT’s 4-3 base alignment last year.
“We used the 3-4 at Baylor and it really helped us,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to prepare for.”
One of UNT’s biggest questions heading into the offseason is who will play defensive end now that Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy have left the program. The twins, who accounted for 15.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss, entered the transfer portal after the season and landed at UCLA on Tuesday.
Trieb has the early jump on claiming one of those jobs.
“Trieb will be an upgrade,” Bennett said. “He is strong and fast. He will be the best defensive end we have had.”
Bennett is expecting UNT to be far more consistent. The Murphy brothers made several huge plays but also drew multiple penalties that played key roles in losses.
“We were all flash,” Bennett said. “We didn’t have consistency every play.
“We had to get better.”
Wright, Leota and Jonathan Pickett are all in position to earn playing time along with Trieb, who is well on his way to claiming a starting role.
UNT also has several defensive tackles who are showing potential. Brown and Enoch Jackson both played significant roles last season and are expected to see more time this year.
Brown had 20 tackles and three sacks last season, when Jackson finished with 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
“It motivates me to have a chance to start at the collegiate level,” Brown said. “It put the fire in me.”
Pickett endured two bouts with COVID last season and didn’t play. He’s healthy now.
Safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner came back for a sixth collegiate season at UNT largely because he has confidence in the Mean Green’s ability to build on a fifth bowl appearance in six years.
He’s been impressed with some of the transfer additions UNT made in its secondary, including safeties Bryce Linder and Nick Nakwaasah.
Bennett is expecting Utah State transfer cornerback Zahodri Jackson to play a key role as well.
“All the new guys are doing well,” Faulkner said. “Coach Bennett’s defense is simple. It’s different than anything I have ever done. Guys are learning the plays, getting reps in and are doing well.”
Bennett’s hope is those players mesh over the next few weeks and into the fall as UNT looks to address a few of its key concerns.
“The thing now is to grow,” Bennett said. “I look at us last year. We had way too many penalties, crucial penalties.
“The other thing that stands out is mental errors. If you eliminate mental errors, your chances of success go up.”
UNT is also looking to develop young players bolster its depth that was an issue throughout last season.
Bennett pointed to UNT’s loss to Liberty last season as an example. The Mean Green were up 20-7 before losing three defensive backs in the span of a few plays.
DeShawn Gaddie was called for targeting and ejected. Quinn Whitlock and John Davis were both knocked out of the game with injuries.
UNT struggled without that trio and fell 35-26.
“I want a true two-deep — and it may be wishful thinking,” Bennett said. “We were so shallow last year.
“I want to develop depth. We’re not that far away from being a championship team.”