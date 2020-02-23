Postseason basketball is in full swing across the Denton area.
Eight boys teams will begin their playoff runs this week while three girls teams battle in the region quarterfinals. The action starts Monday with five games.
On the boys side, Guyer, Braswell, Ryan and Krum will be fighting to keep their seasons alive.
The Wildcats take on Flower Mound Marcus at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Denton High School in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round. Guyer finished the regular season 27-4 and a perfect 14-0 in District 5-6A to take home the league title.
Braswell also won its district, claiming the 8-5A crown with an 11-1 mark. The Bengals are 25-9 overall and could win their first playoff game in school history with a win over Grapevine on Monday night.
Tip-off for that Class 5A Region I bi-district game is set for 7 p.m. at Guyer.
Also in 5A, the Ryan Raiders will battle Birdville in the bi-district round. The two schools will clash at 7 p.m. Monday at Keller Timber Creek.
Krum, which finished third in District 8-4A, will play Glen Rose in the 4A Region I bi-district round. The Bobcats and Tigers are slated for an early tip-off at 5 p.m. from Aledo.
Argyle is the only local girls team playing on Monday night. The Lady Eagles will put their 37-game postseason winning streak on the line when they play Glen Rose at 7 p.m. in Azle.
The two teams have already played once this year, with Argyle winning 35-30 in double overtime last December.
But that is only part of the playoff action. Four other boys teams and two more girls teams will play on Tuesday night.
On the boys side, Argyle, Aubrey, Pilot Point and Ponder will duke it out in the bi-district round.
Argyle plays Stephenville at 7 p.m. at Burleson High School in the 4A Region I bi-district round. The Eagles finished second in District 8-4A.
Aubrey meets Dallas Carter at 7 p.m. at Frisco Heritage in the 4A Region II bi-district round. Pilot Point takes on Van Alstyne at 6 p.m. from Prosper High School in the 3A Region II bi-district round.
Ponder rounds out Denton-area boys teams playing on Tuesday night. The Lions clash with Leonard in the 3A Region II bi-district round at 7 p.m. at Braswell.
On the girls side, Lake Dallas and Aubrey will try to punch their ticket to the region tournament with a win in the third round.
Lake Dallas and Boswell will square off at 6:30 p.m. at Justin Northwest. It is the Lady Falcons’ first appearance in the region quarterfinal since 2008
Aubrey will take on Dallas Lincoln in a rematch of last year’s third round game at Carrollton Creekview beginning at 6 p.m.
State playoff pairings
Monday, Feb. 24HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A Region I bi-district: Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Denton High, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A Region I bi-district: Braswell vs. Grapevine, Guyer, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region I bi-district: Ryan vs. Birdville, Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region I bi-district: Krum vs. Glen Rose, Aledo, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A Region I quarterfinal: Argyle vs. Glen Rose, Azle, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A Region I bi-district: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Burleson, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region I bi-district: Aubrey vs. Dallas Carter, Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region II bi-district: Pilot Point vs. Van Alstyne, Prosper
Class 3A Region II bi-district: Ponder vs. Leonard, Braswell, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A Region I quarterfinal: Lake Dallas vs. Boswell, Justin Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A Region II quarterfinal: Aubrey vs. Dallas Lincoln, Carrollton Creekview, 6 p.m.