The Guyer Wildcats and Lady Wildcats both climbed up the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A poll.
The boys checked in at No. 20, up two spots from last week. Guyer is 16-4 overall and 3-0 in District 5-6A.
The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, moved up to No. 7 after being ranked eighth last week. Guyer is undefeated in 5-6A play at 5-0 and is 21-4 overall.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Argyle boys and girls are also ranked. The Eagles are No. 9 in Class 4A and are 21-1 on the season.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles are No. 2 in 4A at 20-5 overall. Argyle won its District 8-4A opener last Friday night over Bridgeport in the final seconds.
In Class 5A, the Braswell Lady Bengals and Lake Dallas Lady Falcons are both ranked. Braswell is No. 9 with a 19-4 record while Lake Dallas is No. 21 at 16-4.
The Krum Bobcats are the 25th-ranked team in 4A with a 14-6 mark. And in Ponder, the Lady Lions rounded out local schools ranked in the poll.
Ponder is No. 12 in Class 3A sporting a 15-10 record.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State Poll
Boys
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (16-2)
2. Dickinson (18-5)
3. Waxahachie (20-3)
4. Summer Creek (22-4)
5. Killeen Ellison (21-4)
6. Austin Westlake (22-1)
7. Allen (18-4)
8. Atascocita (22-4)
9. Beaumont United (20-2)
10. North Shore (22-2)
11. Richardson (22-2)
12. Permian (18-2)
13. Grand Prairie (15-1)
14. South Grand Prairie (17-5)
15. Morton Ranch (15-8)
16. Vandegrift (20-2)
17. Prosper (19-3)
18. Lewisville (14-10)
19. Coppell (18-4)
20. Guyer (16-4)
21. North Crowley (19-5)
22. Brandeis (19-2)
23. Westfield (19-3)
24. Desoto (11-8)
25. Los Fresnos (20-3)
Class 5A
1. Lancaster (19-2)
2. Shadow Creek (17-2)
3. FB Hightower (18-5)
4. Sulphur Springs (17-6)
5. PA Memorial (19-4)
6. Wyatt (14-6)
7. Wagner (19-5)
8. Newman Smith (16-0)
9. Austin LBJ (17-5)
10. Burleson Centennial (19-4)
11. Kimball (16-5)
12. Midlothian (15-7)
13. Hutto (22-3)
14. Timberview (14-6)
15. South Oak Cliff (14-6)
16. Red Oak (13-11)
17. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (17-2)
18. Brewer (15-5)
19. EP Andress (19-3)
20. Rider (20-4)
21. Manvel (15-7)
22. Manor (16-7)
23. The Colony (18-6)
24. Frisco Independence (16-5)
25. CC Ray (14-4)
Class 4A
1. Yates (10-4)
2. Lincoln (11-11)
3. Carter (15-7)
4. Decatur (16-6)
5. Liberty Hill (16-6)
6. Faith Family (9-12)
7. Dunbar (8-9)
8. Seminole (15-8)
9. Argyle (21-1)
10. LaMarque (21-6)
11. Connally (10-4)
12. Clint (15-5)
13. Estacado (16-5)
14. Silsbee (11-11)
15. Waxahachie Life (17-8)
16. Fredericksburg (22-0)
17. Pleasanton (21-3)
18. Celina (13-6)
19. China Spring (18-7)
20. Stafford (15-9)
21. Fulshear (8-13)
22. Palestine (16-8)
23. Paris (20-4)
24. Alvarado (15-7)
25. Krum (14-6)
Class 3A
1. Madison (8-11)
2. Crockett (20-2)
3. Cole (17-6)
4. Randolph (18-2)
5. Peaster (19-4)
6. Coldspring (21-4)
7. Brock (17-7)
8. Hallettsville (17-2)
9. London (19-4)
10. Academy (15-6)
11. Abernathy (13-3)
12. Shallowater (17-4)
13. Aransas Pass (16-8)
14. Santa Rosa (15-6)
15. Atlanta (18-4)
16. Grandview (10-10)
17. Tatum (13-8)
18. Childress (16-5)
19. Malakoff (13-4)
20. Van Alstyne (15-6)
21. Diboll (12-6)
22. East Chambers (14-7)
23. Commerce (14-9)
24. Mineola (13-7)
25. Franklin (15-9)
Girls
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (23-3)
2. Desoto (21-2)
3. Cypress Creek (27-0)
4. Cedar Hill (21-6)
5. Arlington Martin (24-4)
6. South Grand Prairie (25-2)
7. Guyer (21-4)
8. Atascocita (24-3)
9. Cypress Ranch (21-3)
10. Summer Creek (20-4)
11. Plano (21-4)
12. Austin Westlake (20-6)
13. Hurst Bell (22-3)
14. Cibolo Steele (18-8)
15. Keller (19-4)
16. Waco Midway (20-5)
17 Smithson Valley (19-3)
18. Harker Heights (22-5)
19. Beaumont United (20-4)
20 Garland Sachse (18-6)
21. Vista Ridge (19-6)
22. Austin Lake Travis (18-8)
23. SA Reagan (19-7)
24. Clear Springs (20-6)
25. Fort Bend Bush (13-10)
Class 5A
1. Amarillo (24-2)
2. Cedar Park (21-3)
3. Red Oak (17-6)
4. Corpus Christi Carroll (22-4)
5. Shadow Creek (21-4)
6. Georgetown (20-7)
7. Timberview (17-8)
8. Fort Bend Hightower (21-5)
9. Braswell (19-4)
10. CC Veterans Memorial (22-6)
11. Wichita Falls Rider (22-1)
12. Royse City (18-5)
13. SA Veterans Memorial (18-7)
14. Kerrville Tivy (21-4)
15. College Station (19-5)
16. Barbers Hill (22-4)
17. Brownsville Veterans (22-5)
18. Frisco Liberty (17-9)
19. Boerne Champion (19-6)
20. Lubbock Monterey (23-3)
21. Lake Dallas (16-4)
22. Jacksonville (14-8)
23. Flour Bluff (11-6)
24. Tuloso-Midway (18-6)
25. Huntsville (14-6)
Class 4A
1. Canyon (21-1)
2. Argyle (21-5)
3. Hardin-Jefferson (19-8)
4. Beeville Jones (23-2)
5. Fairfield (22-3)
6. Decatur (24-3)
7. Sunnyvale (25-2)
8. Bullard (24-4)
9. San Elizario (21-4)
10 La Grange (21-3)
11. Bridgeport (18-5)
12. Glen Rose (20-6)
13. Houston Yates (11-6)
14. Jasper (24-5)
15. Hereford (16-6)
16 Devine (19-5)
17. Stephenville (20-7)
18. Hidalgo (24-4)
19. Dallas Lincoln (14-7)
20 Dallas Pinkston (17-5)
21 West Oso (15-8)
22. Houston Yates (13-6)
23. Brownsboro (20-6)
24. Robstown (21-3)
25. Fredericksburg (19-8)
Class 3A
1. Shallowater (25-0)
2. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill (21-2)
3. Jim Ned (23-3)
4. Idalou (20-6)
5. Woodville (21-4)
6. Poth (17-3)
7. Pottsboro (20-4)
8. Wall (15-7)
9. Schulenburg (20-4)
10. Odem (20-6)
11. Mineola (19-4)
12. Ponder (15-10)
13. Brock (19-7)
14. Edgewood (20-5)
15. Brownfield (20-3)
16. Grandview (20-4)
17. Winnsboro (17-6)
18. Bells (19-5)
19. Canadian (18-6)
20. Howe (17-5)
21. Franklin (14-3)
22. Rains (17-7)
23. Luling (16-6)
24. Jarrell (19-6)
25. Hitchcock (14-4)