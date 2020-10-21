Braswell coach Cody Moore scheduled three straight road games leading into district play this season for a reason.
The Bengals had tough road games at the beginning of their district schedule, and Moore wanted his team to be ready.
Braswell passed with flying colors after winning all three non-district road games leading into its league opener Thursday night at McKinney Boyd.
Braswell (3-1) is off to its best start through four games in school history thanks to its high-octane offense. The Bengals are averaging nearly 48 points and more than 590 yards per game and put a lot of pressure on the opposing teams’ defenses.
“Offensively, we don’t change a whole of what we do from week to week.” Moore said. “We try to be simple and play fast.”
Moore admitted to playing with a just a bit more tempo last week in a win over Eaton to get that defense a bit more tired.
“We believe in what we do,” Moore said.
What Moore believes in most is balance but not in terms of having a 50-50 split of play calls. Time and time again, Moore has stated that balance to him and for his team means doing what is necessary through what the game dictates.
Last week was the first time in four games the rushing game out-paced the passing game — by more than 70 yards.
That balance will be needed against Boyd (1-3), which picked up a 14-7 overtime win last week over Byron Nelson thanks to Matteo Bianchi, The Dallas Morning News‘ reigning Defensive Player of the Week.
“That defense is good,” Moore said. “Their linebackers are certainly the strength of their defense.”
Bianchi racked up two sacks, one blocked field goal, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, six tackles for loss, 10 solo tackles and five assists against Nelson.
“You always have to have a plan for them,” Moore said of Boyd’s defense, especially its outside linebacker group. “You’ve got to know where they are all the time.”
Moore said he feels good about his offensive group, especially after last week’s game against Eaton.
Leading off district play with a win would be ideal in what is an ultra-competitive 5-6A.
“We’ve got a lot of tough games, but one loss isn’t going to get you out,” Moore said. “It would be nice [to get the win], but it’s not the end of the world if we lose.”