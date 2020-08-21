North Texas will reserve 3,000 seats in Apogee Stadium for students this football season, athletic director Wren Baker said Friday in a wide-ranging interview on the status of the fall sports season.
Baker also acknowledged that UNT is unlikely to schedule an additional football game in 2020, that the capacity of Apogee Stadium will be approximately 8,000 and that the school will discourage tailgating and large pre-game gatherings.
Those adjustments will be costly for UNT, but Baker emphasized the more important issue is the health and safety of its players and fans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the end of the day, the biggest risk for us financially would be if we get a couple of weeks into the season and have a major outbreak," Baker said. "I look at it as positively as I can. I am thrilled we will have fans at all.
"We will give them the best experience we can."
UNT has spent the last several weeks adjusting its plans for the fall. The school sent out emails to fans who hold the rights to tickets in the lower bowl of the stadium as well as those with tickets in the luxury box and club levels of the venue addressing its plans fro the season.
UNT is limiting capacity in the lower bowl of the stadium to 25% and 50% in the club and luxury box portions of the stadium. Baker said school officials arrived at those totals after taking into consideration the space in the club and suite levels that allows for social distancing.
The school had not addressed how it would handle student tickets until Baker's teleconference, where he emphasized their importance to the program.
"They have been integral in our success," Baker said. "We wanted to take care of them."
There will be approximately 6,000 seats in the bowl of the stadium, leaving 3,000 for fans after students are accommodated. UNT will give ticket-holders the opportunity to claim those seats based on its priority points system that is derived from previous ticket purchases and donations.
UNT will require masks throughout the stadium, a move school officials feel is important to protect the health and safety of fans.
"People may have health risks that you don’t know about," Baker said. "It’s the right thing to do, even if it's not the popular thing to do.
"We understand that in Texas with the temperature, it may have an impact on the game experience. Some fans may decide not to come, which would be unfortunate. I think we are going to have a good year."
Requiring masks and reducing capacity are just two of the precautions UNT has instituted. The school will also discourage tailgating and shut down the hill overseeing the stadium where fraternities and sororities typically gather.
"We don’t want large tents with large gatherings because that is against the regulations in place and the recommendations of health officials," Baker said. "If a family wants to come out and cook a burger, we want that to happen. It’s a part of the game-day experience. If people abuse that, very quickly we will rally around no tailgating."
Baker anticipating testing three times per week
Baker is anticipating UNT testing its athletes three times per week, a move he believes will help the program prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its programs.
"All the experts are saying the time that someone could have the virus and transmit it will be greatly reduced with testing every 48 hours," Baker said. "It will be an expensive endeavor, but an endeavor that will make our athletes and their parents much more confident."
UNT has fared well in containing the virus since its coaches and athletes began returning to campus in June.
The school has not released its testing figures publicly. A UNT source told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday morning that it has one active case of COVID-19 across its entire athletic department, while 19 members of the department have recovered from an infection. UNT has conducted 998 tests.
"That will get to be very expensive," Baker said of frequent testing. "We will find a way to do the things we need to do to make this season a success."
UNT not looking to add game
UNT still has a hole in its schedule due to the SEC's decision to cancel nonconference play.
The Mean Green were set to play at Texas A&M on Sept. 12.
UNT isn't aggressively looking to fill the opening.
Baker said there are problems with either trying to add either a road or home game. UNT would be looking at an added expense by bringing a team to Apogee or an adjustment to its schedule in future by agreeing to a multiple-game series beginning this year.
"Flexibility is not a bad thing," Baker said. "If a great opportunity showed up where we felt good about the opponent, we would look at it, but it hasn’t huge been a focus."
UNT managing finances in wake of pandemic
Baker acknowledged that UNT is looking at a significant financial hit, both from reducing Apogee's capacity and the additional COVID-19 testing it will administer this fall.
He still feels good about the program's ability to weather the storm.
The loss of spring sports and the NCAA men's basketball tournament ended up costing UNT somewhere between $2 and $2.5 million, Baker said. UNT covered for those losses with budget cuts and reduced expenses associated with not playing spring sports.
UNT did not fill several positions in its department but didn't have to lay off or furlough any employees and will end fiscal year with a surplus to carry over to next year.