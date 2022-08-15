Wren Baker NIT chair
North Texas athletic director has an extensive background in college basketball. He'll put that knowledge to use while serving as the chair of the National Invitation Tournament committee this year.

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker spent the early part of his career chasing a spot in the college basketball postseason.

He'll have a big say now in how one of the storied tournaments in college basketball unfolds after being named the National Invitation Tournament committee chair for the 2022-23 season last last week.

