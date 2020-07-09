North Texas athletic director Wren Baker remains confident that college football will be played this school year.
He continued to appeal to UNT fans to share in that optimism and purchase football season tickets during the final installment of the school’s virtual coaches’ caravan Wednesday night.
Baker and UNT’s coaches typically travel to a handful of cities across the state each summer to visit with fans and talk about their teams’ prospects in the upcoming school year.
UNT moved the event to an online format due to the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has put status of football season and other fall sports in doubt.
“I believe we will have a football season,” Baker said in the prerecorded interview. “If I were to guess today, we will have some capacity restrictions and social distancing measures in place. That is the indication we are getting from the governor’s office.”
Texas governor Greg Abbott recently said that stadiums will be able to operate at 50% capacity this fall.
Apogee Stadium seats 30,850. UNT officials have spent the last few weeks formulating plans for how to handle operating at less than capacity.
UNT sent a questionnaire to members of the Mean Green Scholarship Fund in May to gauge their willingness to attend games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen Powell, a UNT graduate and booster who filled out the survey, said it included a question on whether fans would be willing to wear a mask at games.
UNT has also launched a ticket assurance program designed to encourage fans to purchase season tickets, despite the uncertainty about the upcoming season. Fans will be able to ask for a refund, apply the money they spent on tickets to tickets for future events or convert it to a Mean Green Scholarship Fund donation if the season is called off.
The Mean Green Scholarship Fund covers the cost of scholarships for UNT’s athletes.
Baker encouraged fans to purchase tickets to ensure their spot in Apogee if capacity is limited.
UNT averaged 21,358 fans for six home games last season. The school would have to reduce capacity to 15,425 if a 50% limit is in place.
“If we are at 50% capacity, which we could be, we are only going to have room for our season ticket holders and students, the visiting team’s fans and the band,” Baker said. “There are not going to be a lot of walk-up sales.”
Season ticket holders were forced to make tough decisions heading into UNT’s June 30 deadline to renew season tickets.
Steve Boedeker, who rents an Apogee luxury box with a group of friends, is among the fans who renewed his seats.
“My group of friends is excited and ready for football,” Boedeker said. “We hope that when the season gets here, things will have calmed down.”
Baker is hoping the majority of UNT’s fans follow Boedeker’s lead despite growing doubts about football being played at the college level this fall. The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it will not have any of its teams play until January. The Big Ten said Thursday that it will only play conference games this fall in multiple sports, including football.
Several other schools have been forced to shut down or pause their offseason conditioning programs, including Houston, North Carolina and Ohio State.
UNT has gradually brought back athletes to participate in its offseason conditioning program, including three waves of approximately 30 football players in June. UNT has tested those players, as well as its administrative and coaching staffs, for COVD-19 as they have returned to campus.
The school had four active cases of COVID-19 among athletes as of Monday. One student-athlete and three staff members have recovered after testing positive, according to a school official.
UNT has controlled the spread of the virus to the point that it has been able to continue its conditioning programs.
Baker emphasized the importance of fans purchasing football tickets and donating to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund for the health of UNT’s athletics program.
UNT won the Conference USA women’s soccer tournament and the league’s men’s regular season basketball title during one of its most successful years across the board in 2019-20.
Baker also pointed to UNT’s off-field progress, including facility additions and academic success as signs of the program’s growth. The school’s athletes combined to post a 3.46 GPA for the spring semester, a record mark for the program.
“The only way we can ensure we continue that momentum regardless of what happens in the fall is with support and resources,” Baker said. “Our Mean Green Scholarship Fund members are an integral part of that.
“I have been really candid in saying that people have gone through personal losses with their health and finances. For those individuals, all I can say is thank you for the support you have given us. If you can’t do it at the same level this year, I understand. For the people who can, we need you now more than ever.”