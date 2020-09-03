Austin Aune had a vision of how the 2020 football season would unfold a few months ago.
He’d be North Texas’ starting quarterback and take the field for the opening game of the season in front of packed stands at Apogee Stadium.
The former Argyle standout knows he’ll play Saturday when UNT opens its season at home against Houston Baptist. Unfortunately, he also knows the environment will be nothing like he expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT will limit seating at the venue to 25% in the bowl and 50% in the club and suite levels. There will be about 8,000 seats available, a tiny number considering UNT averaged 21,358 fans at home games last season.
“It’s going to be different without the people being there you expected,” Aune said. “It’s a little disappointing, but you deal with the circumstances. You always dream of winning games and packing out the stadium every week. That isn’t going to be the way it will be this year. We’ll deal with it and move forward.”
Aune is among UNT’s players who will be impacted most by the alterations colleges across the country have been forced to make when it comes to the capacity of their venues. He grew up in Argyle, spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and made a quick stop at Arkansas before landing close to home at UNT. He’s expected to split time early in the season with fellow redshirt sophomore Jason Bean.
Both Aune and Bean played as backups behind Mason Fine last season.
UNT coach Seth Littrell hasn’t revealed which of the two will start.
Aune was expecting a big crowd to cheer him on whether he starts or not. That fan contingent will be a little smaller now. His family is dividing up with half coming to UNT’s game against Houston Baptist. The other half is headed to El Paso to see his brother, former Guyer tight end Chad Aune, play for Stephen F. Austin in its season-opener against UTEP.
“The only thing that will be different will be the crowd,” Aune said. “We will still play football. That is what we signed up to do and what we love.”
Littrell has emphasized the value of that opportunity following one of the more unusual offseasons in college football history.
There were times this summer when it appeared as if UNT’s season was in jeopardy due to the pandemic. School officials put a host of protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those precautions helped put the Mean Green in position to play.
“I’m extremely excited to go out there and compete,” Littrell said. “Would I love to have a full stadium so we can feed off that energy? Absolutely.
“But at the same time, we ultimately play to go out there and compete.”
UNT’s coaches and players expect the atmosphere at Apogee to resemble that of a road game in terms of the support they will receive from fans. The school established a plan for social distancing in Apogee and then made the limited number of seats in the venue available based on its priority points system that rewards previous ticket purchases and contributions to the program.
There will be 6,000 seats available in Apogee’s bowl, including 3,000 that will be reserved for students.
Littrell is happy at least a few people will be in the stands this year, even if they will be spaced out in the venue that seats 30,850.
“I’m excited for fans,” Littrell said. “We want them to come and bring that energy, but I’m just ultimately excited to see our guys competing.”
UNT’s players are prepared for that opportunity, even if it will differ from the visions Aune had a few months ago. They know they’ll have to make some adjustments and are prepared for a new reality.
“We have to bring our own energy and be ready to play,” UNT wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin said. “That’s what it’s going to be all season.”