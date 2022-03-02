Austin Aune thought long and hard about his future after North Texas' loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic last fall.
Aune spent six seasons playing minor league baseball, a semester at Arkansas and three seasons at UNT before finally grabbing the starting quarterback job for an extended period last season.
The former Argyle standout considered walking away after his daughter, Palmer, was born earlier this year.
The chance to build on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season last fall led him to come back, with one caveat.
"I have two years of eligibility left, but this for sure will be my last year playing football," Aune told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday as UNT prepared for the opening of spring practice on Friday. "I want to get in a full year of playing, have fun and try to win a conference title and a bowl game."
Aune, 28, is juggling working toward that goal and caring for his infant daughter. He had to duck out of a phone interview to change a diaper.
"Having a daughter changed our lives a lot, but it's so fun being a dad," Aune said. "The biggest thing is learning to function without a lot of sleep. Other than that, it's great. My wife [Kristin] and I team up to take care of her."
Aune decided to return for another season largely because of the potential UNT showed while winning its last five games of the regular season. That run helped the Mean Green dig their way out of a 1-6 hole to become bowl eligible at 6-6.
Aune said after UNT upset UTSA in its regular season finale that he would decide on if he would return for fifth year with the Mean Green after the season.
The decision is one he struggled with.
"I didn't know I was coming back until right up until the spring semester," Aune said. "I took a lot of time. It came down to the last second. I wanted to make sure everything was good for me to come back for one last season."
Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns last season when he started nine games while splitting time with Jace Ruder.
Aune has 3,777 career passing yards and will compete with Ruder as well as transfers Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech) for the starting job during spring practice.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said those four players will all get practice reps as the Mean Green look to sort through another quarterback battle.
"Austin started last year," Littrell said. "Going in, it's his job. They will compete from there."
Aune's teammates are happy to have him back.
"Aune isn't a person who just talks the talk," UNT linebacker KD Davis said. "When we need him to, he speaks up."
Aune is expected to face a stiff challenge from Ruder, Earle and Head.
"The young guys who transferred in will want the spot," Aune said. "They're doing a great job, are learning the offense and are good players as well. Nothing is guaranteed. I will compete in the spring and see how it goes."
Aune's return is just one way UNT's roster has come together in the days leading up to the opening of spring practice.
The Mean Green have several players recovering from serious injuries last season. A few of those players with be out for spring or limited. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, running back Oscar Adaway III and cornerback Quinn Whitlock have all been ruled out.
Wide receiver Tommy Bush is still recovering from the leg injury that knocked him out last season and will be limited.
Adaway missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his knee in fall camp. Bush was lost for the season after suffering a leg injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
Shorter was injured in practice just a few days later.
"We played a lot of young guys offensively last year because of injuries," Littrell said. "That will help us in the future as we get those injured guys back."
UNT has several transfers and freshmen who will make their practice debuts with the Mean Green on Friday. JUCO defensive lineman Tom Trieb transferred in at midterm and will play defensive end, where the Mean Green must replace Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy.
Both Murphy brothers entered the transfer portal after last season.
New Mexico transfer lineman Leke Asenuga will play guard. Blinn College defensive back Bryce Linder will play Eagle, UNT's hybrid linebacker/safety spot.
Freshman linebacker Jax Van Zandt is on campus and will participate in practice.
UNT moved quarterback Bryce Drummond from to linebacker.
"He came to me and wanted the opportunity to go over to defense and play linebacker," Littrell said of Drummond. "He wanted to get on the field.
"His ceiling will be a little higher at linebacker. I'm looking forward to seeing him get after it."
Littrell promoted linebackers coach Jim Gush to co-defensive coordinator this week in another pre-spring move. He left little doubt about how important Gush is to the future of UNT's defense.
"Gush deserves it," Littrell said. "He has been coach Bennett's right-hand man for years. If Phil stepped away, coach Gush could step in. He's awesome. If we have any transition there, he's my guy. We wanted to let him know we have full confidence in him."