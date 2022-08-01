Austin Aune practice
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune looks for a receiver during fall practice at the Darrell R. Dickey Football Practice Facility. 

 By Manny Flores/UNT sports information

A lot has changed since North Texas wrapped up spring practice. Players have come and gone. The weather certainly has heated up.

When it comes to the race to start at quarterback, though, at least one thing has remained the same.

Austin Aune mug

Austin Aune
Grant Gunnell practice
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Grant Gunnell throws during practice this fall at the Darrell R. Dickey Football Practice Facility. 
Grant Gunnell

Grant Gunnell 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you