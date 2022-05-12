The last time Ashley Peters was on the field at Lovelace Stadium, the tears told North Texas coach Rodney DeLong all he needed to know.
UNT’s top pitcher has been struggling with a torn meniscus in her right knee for more than a month now and ran out of gas in the third game of a series against Marshall to cap the regular season.
“When I saw tears in her eyes, I knew something was wrong,” DeLong said. “The kid is tough and wants the ball.”
That toughness was why DeLong felt comfortable giving Peters the start on Thursday, when UNT faced Charlotte in the Conference USA tournament. The Purdue transfer came through in a 6-3 win at Lovelace Stadium.
The Mean Green (33-14) advanced to face Louisiana Tech in the semifinals at noon on Friday.
UNT went into the final day of the regular season battling Louisiana Tech for the regular season conference title. The Lady Techsters pulled out a come-from-behind win over Southern Miss, while UNT squandered a lead late in a loss to Marshall after DeLong pulled Peters.
That was the difference between winning a conference title and losing it for both teams. UNT has a second chance in the conference tournament.
Peters, who transferred to UNT from Purdue in the offseason, spent the last few days resting her knee to make sure she is ready to pitch this week with a spot in the NCAA regionals on the line.
“I tried to take care of my body,” Peters said. “This tournament means a lot to me. I have never played in a regional before and didn’t want to let my team down.”
UNT needed Peters to hold steady after it struggled to get going offensively. The Mean Green didn’t post a hit through the first three innings and trailed 3-0 after Charlotte second baseman Cori Henderson launched a three-run home run to center in the second inning.
“We put too much pressure on ourselves and played a little timid,” UNT center fielder Lexi Cobb said. “We were more afraid to lose than we were playing to win.”
DeLong helped wake his team up offensively late in the game.
“We had a heated conversation,” DeLong said. “I told them this is not us and who we are. We don’t wait around. We have to go earn something.”
UNT did just that in the fifth when Sydney Ingle singled to shortstop. Cobb singled to center to bring the tying run to the plate.
The Mean Green capitalized when Molly Rainy stroked a double to center to bring UNT within 3-2.
Tayla Evans tied the game with another double to center.
That rally set the stage for the sixth inning when UNT pulled away for the win.
Ingle and Cierra Simon singled with two outs, bringing Cobb to the plate. The sophomore connected for a three-run home run to centerfield to give UNT its first lead of the game.
“I knew it was deep,” Cobb said. “I didn’t know if it was going to get out or not.”
Peters handled the rest and didn’t allow a run over the final five innings.
“I am so proud of Ashley,” Cobb said. “She battled and showed a lot of heart out there. She kept us in that game until we strung some runs together.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 6, Charlotte 3{/h3}
Charlotte 030 000 0 — 3 7 0 North Texas 000 033 x — 6 9 0
Lindsey Walljasper, Madelyn Wright (5) and Bailey Vannoy. Ashley Peters and Ashlynn Walker, Kalei Christensen. WP — Peters (18-6). LP — Wright (10-9). 2B — Charlotte: Mehkayla Frazier, Kourtney Gremillion, UNT: Molly Rainey, Tayla Evans HR — Charlotte: Cori Henderson, UNT: Lexi Cobb.