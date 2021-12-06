Argyle girls BB
GEORGETOWN - Argyle downed host Georgetown 43-26 in the Jack Frost Tournament championship on Saturday. 

The Eagles, who improved to 15-0, were led by Caroline Lyles' game-high 17 points

Lyles, a transfer from Arkansas, also scored 17 points in a 62-56 semifinal win over Reagan.

Lyles (MVP), Maddie Lumsden, Ashlin Crabtree and Gabby Campbell were named to the All-Tournament team.

