Updated: May 15, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Argyle
It took a little longer than expected, but Argyle finished off its Class 4A area round baseball playoff series with Graham on Saturday at Brock High School.
The first game of the series was suspended on Friday with the score tied at 1-1 in the second inning.
The teams picked the series back up on Saturday when the Eagles blew the game open and cruised to a 13-3 win that lasted six innings. Evan Brandt picked up the win for Argyle.
The Eagles closed out the series with a 3-2 win in the second game. Trevor Duck picked up the win.
Argyle moved on to face Springtown. The first game of the three-game series will be played at 7:30 on Friday at Justin Northwest.
The second game will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with a third game to follow, if necessary.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
