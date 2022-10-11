Piper Mickenheim graphic
Argyle is looking to build on some positives from Tuesday's loss to 5A No. 8 Colleyville. Libero Piper Mickenheim had the team's only 2 aces and solidified its defense with 14 digs in the defeat.

 John Fields/DRC

FLOWER MOUND — Hosting the No. 8-ranked 5A volleyball team in the state Tuesday, Argyle could not overcome Colleyville Heritage's lethal attack in a 3-1 loss.

The Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets both by a score of 25-14 before rallying to take the third 25-22 and keep the match going. Despite being competitive early in the fourth set, they ultimately dropped it 25-17 to lose the match.

