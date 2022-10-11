FLOWER MOUND — Hosting the No. 8-ranked 5A volleyball team in the state Tuesday, Argyle could not overcome Colleyville Heritage's lethal attack in a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets both by a score of 25-14 before rallying to take the third 25-22 and keep the match going. Despite being competitive early in the fourth set, they ultimately dropped it 25-17 to lose the match.
"We came in knowing what this team is. They're obviously ranked in the state, they're really good," Argyle coach Katelyn Johnson said. "I thought for the most part we executed what the game plan was. Unfortunately, some of the times it didn't fall our way, but that just shows we have work to do."
The defeat marked Argyle's (27-14, 6-4 in district) fourth loss in district play and second to the district-leading Panthers (32-7, 10-0) after dropping a five-set match to them earlier this season. It also dropped the Lady Eagles from their tie for second place in the district as Birdville improved to 7-3 with a sweep of Denton.
Leading the way for Argyle was Jordyn Moore, who notched a triple-double with 10 kills, 11 assists and 10 digs. Katherine Holtman added 7 kills, 7 digs and 2 blocks while Sydney Payne had 17 assists and 10 digs. Piper Mickenheim had 2 aces and 14 digs as Shaye Feely chipped in 5 kills and 15 digs.
A strong start to the first set saw Heritage use a 4-0 run to lead 5-1 early on. The Lady Eagles called timeouts trailing 10-5 and 19-8, struggling to find answers as the first set progressed. They strung together a few points late in the set before dropping it 25-14.
"We just didn't talk, we didn't have any energy. We played for ourselves," Mickenheim said. "After the second set we all came together and were like, 'We're winning this third set no matter what.' We're taking them to five, and we just have to step it up."
The second was much more competitive early with Argyle taking a 5-4 lead before later taking a timeout down 11-7. It rallied with a 3-0 run out of the stoppage, but took a second timeout down 19-13. The Panthers finished the set on a 6-1 run to take the second 25-14.
In the third, Argyle rallied from a 4-0 hole to tie the set at 5-all on a thundering kill by Holtman. It went on a key 6-0 run to pull ahead 18-13 midway through the set and force a Heritage timeout. The lead dwindled to 23-22 late, but a timeout helped the Lady Eagles reset to score two straight and take the set 25-23.
"We stepped over between Set 2 and Set 3 and said, 'Listen, our backs are against the wall. We've been here before. Step out and play for one another," Johnson said. "We did a really great job of that in Set 3, really focusing on not just ourselves and our own game but focusing on how we can serve the person next to us."
Then the fourth went back-and-forth for much of the early portion with the Panthers riding a 3-0 run to an 11-8 edge. They did not relinquish the edge from there en route to finishing the match with a 25-17 fourth-set victory.
Next up for Argyle is a key showdown at Birdville (21-19, 7-3) starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Eagles hope to continue improving through their final four regular season matches as the playoffs approach.
"Even though we lost, there's still so many more games," Mickenheim said. "We just need to focus on playing together as a team like we did in that third set. That was a perfect example of how we came together and how we play volleyball.
"If we keep that momentum and keep that energy and communication, then we'll be amazing in district and have a a good chance of continuing in the playoffs."
