Ken Lane loves nothing more than being on a golf course, particularly if it’s with his son Brett.
The two were quickly running out of time to get a round in before Ken had surgery on his knee this week and entered a two-man scramble tournament at Timberlinks Golf Club in Denton on July 8.
The event ended up being one neither Ken, 66, nor Brett, 40, will forget.
“We just played extremely well,” Brett said. “We didn’t have a lot of long putts. Our longest putt was maybe 20 feet. It was a great round of golf. We both played extremely well.”
The pair wound up shooting a 29, a total that won nine-hole the tournament, earned them a small prize purse and raised some doubts about how they posted the score.
The Lanes finished five shots ahead of their nearest competitors and donated their prize money back to the course with the understanding it would go to a youth program.
“A 29 on any golf course is really good and Timberlakes is a challenging track,” said Cort Marinan, a club pro at the course. “There was some talk about it.”
The Lanes credited their performance to being on their game. Each player in a scramble hits a tee shot. Both members of the team take a shot from the spot the best drive lands and continues to play their best shots for the remainder of the hole.
“Everything was spot on,” Ken Lane said. “Brett was able to hit his drives in the fairway, which enabled me to do things other than playing it safe.”
T.J. Melontree played in the same group with the Lanes and was impressed.
“Ken was spot on,” Melontree said. “I would hit a good drive and he would top me. His whole club bag was amazing.
“Every shot they hit was spot on. They were very humble about it.”
Ken has played the game after picking it up growing up in El Paso and passed it on to his son. Both now play frequently in the area. Ken lives in Anna, while Brett resides in Little Elm.
The pair’s long-term history in the game is the reason hearing that some questioned their score upset them.
“Any time someone basically questions your integrity, it’s human nature that it bothers you,” Ken said.
Melontree saw the round the Lanes played and came away convinced their performance was by the book and not a fluke.
“I would vouch for them for sure,” Melontree said. “I would like the pros to go play with them. They would have no problem showing what they can do.”
The tournament is one both Ken and Brett won’t forget any time soon.
“We will always remember it,” Ken said. “We really look forward to playing golf together and knew it was going to be my last round before I got my knee operated on.”