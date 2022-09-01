Jett Duncan is well aware of the irony in the name his parents picked for him all those years ago.
Jett would have been perfect for a wide receiver, a running back, or even a defensive back. He’s grown into an offensive lineman instead, one who is quickly becoming a key player for North Texas.
Duncan made the first start of his college career last week at right tackle in the Mean Green’s season-opening win over UTEP. The 6-foot-2, 281-pound sophomore is expected to start again Saturday when UNT takes on SMU in the teams’ annual showdown that always ranks as one of the Mean Green’s biggest games of the year.
The way Duncan played in UNT’s opener elevated his profile and raised the inevitable question. How did he end up with a name like Jett?
“My parents were probably hoping for someone a little skinner,” Duncan said. “John Travolta’s son was named Jett. I think that is where they got it from. I was supposed to be named Stone. I have no idea why they changed their minds. That would have been a great name for an offensive lineman.”
Duncan and his teammates have come up with an appropriate add-on to the Houston native’s name. “Jumbo Jett” fits perfectly for the only addition to the Mean Green’s starting offensive line from last season.
UNT was slated to have all five of its starting linemen back before Jacob Brammer entered the transfer portal and landed at Vanderbilt. Brammer was one of UNT’s most experienced players and started 36 games for the Mean Green.
Duncan won an offseason position battle with transfer Kaci Moreka to take Brammer’s spot in UNT’s lineup. In most years, Duncan would have had a chance to ease into the starting role in a nonconference game to open the season.
That opportunity didn’t present itself this year. An offseason shuffling of UNT’s schedule prompted by a change in Conference’s USA’s membership left the Mean Green with a game at UTEP to open the season.
The Miners have one of the best defensive fronts in C-USA.
UNT’s offensive line handled the challenge UTEP’s line presented. The Mean Green didn’t allow a sack and cleared the way for four running backs and quarterback Austin Aune to roll up 163 rushing yards.
Duncan played a key role in UNT’s performance.
“Jett played really well and did his job,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Tackle is a position, especially with the front we played, that is not easy. A lot of times you are on island on your own.
“I felt really good about Jett going into the game because he’s going to do exactly what he’s supposed to do. He’s very smart and works extremely hard.”
Duncan attributed the way he adjusted during his first start in part to playing in 20 games as a backup over the last two seasons.
“I played in a couple of game last year, which helped get the jitters out,” Duncan said. “I would have been nervous if I didn’t know what to expect.”
Duncan’s teammates knew they could depend on him.
“Jett played amazing and was very confident,” running back Ayo Adeyi said. “He was amazing all fall camp. I have a lot of trust in all the guys up there.”
UNT’s offensive line is perhaps its biggest strength with veterans Manase Mose, Daizion Carroll and Cole Brown anchoring the unit.
The Mean Green will count on the group to set the tone in their game against SMU. The Mustangs went 8-4 last season and return several key players in their front seven, including defensive lineman DeVere Levelston and linebacker Gary Wiley.
Levelston posted 6.5 sacks last season, when Wiley added 4.5.
“SMU has big players and fast players on the edge,” Duncan said. “It will be about technique and being where I need to be.”
Duncan feels a lot better about facing the Mustangs after starting against UTEP and continuing his adjustment to playing right tackle. He was a backup guard last season.
“It went great,” Duncan said. “I was prepared. I thought it was going to be fast, but when I got into the game, I knew where I was supposed to be at all times.”
The challenge now for Duncan is to build on that performance. He appears to have an opportunity to do just that as he continues to settle into his role.
“It was a little different playing tackle,” Duncan said. “Being a right tackle puts you on an island, but if you take great steps and have great hands, it’s a pretty easy job.”
Duncan may not have the name for it after his parents named him Jett, but he’s quickly finding his place at UNT. “Jumbo Jett” fits him just fine.