North Texas coach Seth Littrell was discussing his early signing class late last year when he offered up a take on quarterbacks in college football that became relevant again recently.
Littrell had his starting quarterback returning for 2022 in Austin Aune and a second quarterback with starting experience on the roster in Jace Ruder. That didn’t prevent UNT from going out and grabbing two more veterans with college starts on their resumes in JD Head and Stone Earle.
“Quarterbacks are always hard to pass up,” Littrell said that day. “You can’t have enough because of the way it’s gone today. It’s sort of a revolving door. I felt like that was definitely an area of need.”
Those words came to mind earlier this month when UNT elected to stuff Grant Gunnell into an already crowded quarterback room. The former St. Pius X standout spent time at Arizona and Memphis before landing at UNT.
The school has yet to officially add Gunnell to the roster, but UNT officials confirmed that the 6-foot-6 pocket passer will join the Mean Green’s quarterback race this fall.
The addition of Gunnell is just another twist in what has seemed like a never-ending search for stability under center for a team that had plenty of it just a few years ago.
Mason Fine won the starting job in the opening game of his freshman season in 2016. There was never a question if Fine was UNT’s starter for the next four years.
UNT has been searching for consistency at the position ever since Fine graduated after the 2019 season.
Aune, a former minor league baseball player who spent a semester at Arkansas, and Jason Bean split time in 2020. Bean transferred to Kansas after the season.
UNT added North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder in the hope that he would be the answer in 2021. Ruder showed flashes of potential in preseason practice but lasted just four games in the Mean Green’s lineup.
UNT turned to Aune after a 1-3 start. Promoting the former Argyle standout and shifting its offensive philosophy to emphasize the running game helped the Mean Green end the regular season on a five-game winning streak, finish 6-6 and earn a berth in the Frisco Football Classic.
Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Littrell and UNT’s staff felt like they needed more options and threw two more darts at the board by signing Head and Earle in the hope of upgrading the position.
After seeing what that duo had to offer in spring practice, UNT’s coaches essentially threw another dart by landing Gunnell. He’ll have a chance to show he’s the answer this fall.
There is certainly a lot to like about Gunnell, who has impressive credentials. Gunnell started three games at Arizona in 2019, when he threw for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed up by throwing for 625 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.
Gunnell failed to hang on to the job at Arizona, where injuries help derail his time with the Wildcats. He transferred to Memphis but was beaten out for the starting job by Seth Henigan, a former Ryan quarterback who was recruited by UNT before he signed with the Tigers.
Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said during an appearance in Tennessee on Monday that Henigan will start for the Tigers this season. Henigan said in a radio interview on Friday that he believes Gunnell left Memphis because didn’t have a chance to start, according to the Commercial Appeal.
Gunnell is on his third program now and his third opportunity to win and hang on to a starting job.
Gunnell declined through his father to talk about his efforts to start over yet again at UNT. He’s trying to keep a low profile and will likely remain something of a mystery until the fall.
What isn’t a mystery is the challenge he will face while trying to shift what seemed like settled quarterback race at the end of spring practice.
Aune threw touchdown passes of 40 yards to Roderic Burns and 35 yards to Jay Maclin in UNT’s spring showcase, a performance that solidified his status as the Mean Green’s starter heading into the offseason.
Aune turned 28 last year, is married and has daughter. He briefly considered not coming back for the 2022 season before deciding that this will be his last year of college football.
“Spring practice was big for me,” Aune said following UNT’s spring showcase. “I stayed to play football. I still have a fire for it and love the game. I’m happy I came back and finished the spring strong to give myself momentum heading into the fall.”
Aune has the confidence of his teammates after he led the Mean Green on their five-game winning streak last season.
“Austin’s my guy,” Burns said. “He’s still quarterback No. 1. He has to keep coming in here and proving it. He gets the job done and is a great leader.”
Gunnell has a few connections with the players on UNT’s roster. Wide receiver Bryson Jackson played with Gunnell at St. Pius X. A few other UNT players faced him in high school.
Those connections will help ease his transition at UNT, but time is clearly not on Gunnell’s side. The Mean Green will open the season on Aug. 27 at UTEP.
Aune has spent years solidifying his grip on the starting job and knows the UNT’s offensive system, coaches and players. Gunnell will have the summer to learn the system and a few weeks in fall practice to get up to speed.
“Until someone takes it, it’s Austin’s job,” Littrell said. “That’s how it works. That’s life and every position on this team works.
“Someone has to knock out Tyson if he wants the belt, right?”
Gunnell will take his swings this fall in a quarterback race that looks a whole lot different than it did just a few weeks ago.