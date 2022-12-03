North Texas fell to UTSA 48-27 in the Conference USA title game on Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Mean Green fell to 7-6 on the season and will now wait to see what bowl they will land in.
Here are five thoughts …
1. The bowl game just became all the more important
UNT came into the season with one mission – to find a way to win a championship. The Mean Green lost the 2017 C-USA title game to Florida Atlantic and have also dropped five bowl games.
UNT missed out on its chance to win the C-USA title but will still have a chance in a bowl game. That game was going to be important. It’s even bigger now.
If the Mean Green win that game, they finish over .500 and clinch that elusive championship.
2. UTSA continues to be a problem for UNT
The problem with UTSA is the program is one that Mean Green are always going to compete with and be compared to.
UNT upset UTSA and spoiled the Roadrunners’ perfect season last year. That was great for UNT, but UTSA came back to win the conference title and repeated this year.
That isn’t going to help UNT in terms of the arms race against one of its biggest rivals, one that is also moving over to the American this summer.
3. The amount of top-end talent UNT is losing is a concern
We are getting down to the end of the season and the end of KD Davis’ time with the Mean Green.
UNT is going to miss him quite a bit. He became the Mean Green’s all-time leading tackler on Saturday.
Quarterback Austin Aune has always been a whipping boy for UNT fans, but he’s going to go down as statistically one of the best players in program history.
There is no guarantee UNT finds a better quarterback next year if Aune does walk away, which seems like a foregone conclusion.
4. UTSA is just more talented
UNT nearly knocked off UTSA earlier this season, despite being outgained 495 yards to 347.
The talent gap was obvious in the rematch. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris was the best player on the field. He threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for 49 yards and another score.
Wide receivers Joshua Cephus and Zakhari Franklin gave UNT fits.
UTSA’s defense also gave the Mean Green problems.
5. This was a terrible week for UNT
UNT’s loss to UTSA capped a terrible week for the school’s athletics program.
The news that athletic director Wren Baker, the architect of UNT’s growth in athletics, is bailing to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia.
Both losses are huge hits for UNT.
