North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter catches a pass during the Mean Green's loss to UTSA in the Conference USA Championship game on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

 Tony Morano/Conference USA

North Texas fell to UTSA 48-27 in the Conference USA title game on Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Mean Green fell to 7-6 on the season and will now wait to see what bowl they will land in.

BRETT VITO

