Argyle head football coach Todd Rodgers was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports department for a series called “10 Questions With Coach.” Here are Rodgers' thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: Over the last 10 years, y'all have gone 133-12. You have made four state title game appearances and won a state championship. How have you been able to sustain that level of success for so long?
Rodgers: We have a very dedicated community of football parents and football families. Our town supports our efforts. It's a collective effort, and I think it has to be that way. We have a superintendent and school board that encourages extracurricular activities, and football is just part of it.
When you look back at all these incredible teams that you've had, has there been a common denominator?
Without a doubt there's a common denominator. If you go back and look at the teams I was able to coach at [Flower Mound] Marcus, all the successful teams have very motivated players. It becomes more intrinsic. They don't need a lot of extrinsic motivation. They police themselves and encourage themselves. They know the game is played between the lines and don't let outside influences distract them from their goals or their role on the team.
From the outside looking in, you're a very intense coach, especially on the field. Are you the same way at home when you're not coaching?
Honestly, I wish I wasn't that way off the field, but I have episodes of it. But fortunately, I have a wife that keeps me in check and reminds me when I'm out of bounds. I make corrections and move on. You have to receive that. I don't always receive it well, but as a general rule of thumb, I try to receive it.
If you could coach the high school version of yourself, what would you say, and how much playing time would you get on your current roster?
I was an easily motivated kid. I liked the intellectual piece of the game. I wanted to know what everyone was doing and why they were doing it. I think I would have a great appreciation for the complexities of the game. The game was presented to me in a very simple, coach-driven way. And I think the game we coach today, certainly at Argyle, is complex but simply taught. There's a lot of decision making made by the quarterback and safeties. The positions I played, I would have loved the latitude and the educational process of football. I would thrive in that environment. I played defensive back and quarterback. So, in essence, I think I would find a place on our team in the secondary as a safety. I think I was a physical player. I wasn't obnoxiously fast, but I would have gotten on the field with my brains and my physical play. I didn't win any track meets, but I would have been adequate enough to survive and play at a high level.
What athlete did you idolize growing up?
You know, not a lot of stuff was on TV when I was growing up. Notre Dame was broadcast every weekend. But collegiately, there wasn't an icon built up. I watched Earl Campbell run with the football in the 70s for the University of Texas. I didn't really watch the Cowboys in the very early days. I was always for supporting the local team. I don't really have one. I think quarterback-wise, the Denver Broncos and John Elway, if you had to count on somebody to get it done and [who] personified winning, it would be John Elway.
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
That would be a tough one. I was reading a quote the other day by Winston Churchill. I think it would be thoroughly entertaining to listen to Winston Churchill and all his thoughts and bravado. And certainly, what he was able to do during World War II, bringing a country back around. He would be one. I don't necessarily think it would be a professional athlete in regards to major sports. I think I would have more fun and relate more to like a Jack Nicklaus or a Gary Player. They're well-traveled. They play a sport at a very high level. I think they can relate to people. I like the worldness of Gary Player, but if he wasn't available, I'd go with Tiger Woods. He'd be my alternate.
You're trapped on a desert island and can take three things with you to survive. What do you bring?
I would probably have a fishing pole. I'd take a transistor radio just so I could have some kind of outside [entertainment], and I'd probably have a fire starter.
Have you ever cried during a movie, and if so, what was the movie?
It's a litany of movies I've cried at. I never cried at anything until I had children. I'm pretty weepy. I cry in church every week. I'm a pretty easy target with that. But I'd probably say John Wayne's The Cowboys.
What is your Whataburger order?
Double meat, double cheese, no tomato and a large iced tea.
There is an ongoing debate about whether a hot dog should be considered a sandwich. [Argyle volleyball coach] Megan DeGroot is adamant that it should not be. What are your thoughts?
The two ingredients of a sandwich are meat and bread. So yes, it's a sandwich. It's the definition of a sandwich.