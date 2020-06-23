Guyer head football coach Rodney Webb was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports department for a series called “10 Questions With Coach.” Here are Webb's thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: Before you took the job at Guyer, how much did you know about the program?
Webb: I knew enough to know that it was a really good spot. When I was at Mesquite Horn, we played Guyer in 2010 and 2011. I had competed against them. The staff and culture was largely the same in 2010 as it was in 2019. I had a pretty healthy respect of the program from afar.
What was your attraction to come here, especially since you were already at such an established program like Rockwall?
The inherent value of the experience would be the best way to say it. It's a new adventure and a new challenge.
In your mind, what is it about Guyer that has made it such a special place and a place that has cultivated winning?
There are probably a lot of factors that go into it. But in the short amount of time I've been on the job, I think I've got a pretty good understanding of it. And in no particular order, I would tell you that it's been the amazing job that the feeder schools have done — the vertical alignment at the schools, the preparation they provide and the foundation they've given. They foster a love for the game and do an outstanding job of coaching fundamentals. I think the other thing is the strength and conditioning program. I think [strength and conditioning coach] Kyle Keese deserves an immense amount of credit for the job he's done.
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Right off the top of my head, I would say Bono, Morrissey and Robert Smith from the Cure. I'll go all three music. Morrissey was the lead for the Smiths. They're all 80s British alternative bands.
Growing up, what athlete did you idolize?
I was a huge baseball fan growing up. I think I would start with guys on the Texas Rangers like Ruben Sierra. I loved Nolan Ryan growing up. Football players, I was a huge Walter Payton fan. And I have to go with Roger Staubach.
If you were able to coach the high school version of yourself, what would you say, and if that version of yourself was on this Guyer team, how much playing time would they get?
I think if I coached the high school version of myself I'd probably kick me off the team, haha. I was always a very consistent player. I was never blessed with a whole bunch of talent in high school or college. I was just a guy that always filled a role. I'd like to think with this Guyer team, I could find my way on the field. But to be honest, from a talent standpoint, I'm not really sure where that would be. I was an offensive guard. Back in the day I was 6-0, 225 [pounds]. Back in the day that was a pretty healthy sized offensive lineman. [Now], I would be grossly undersized.
If you had to karaoke one song in front of a packed Guyer gym, what would it be?
"Say It Isn't So" by the Outfield.
What is your Whataburger order?
A single with cheese and jalapeños. I'm going to sub onion rings, and I'm going to cut my Coke with half Diet Coke. It makes me feel a little better about the calories. Somehow half of it being Diet Coke makes it all OK. I do it all the time.
You're stranded on a deserted island. What three things do you take to survive?
I'm going to need earbuds. I'm for sure going to need sunblock because I'm really susceptible to getting sunburned. I'm very fair complexion. And then I think to occupy my time, I'm going to take my cornhole board.
What is your favorite sports memory and most painful sports memory, either from a coaching perspective or fan perspective?
Probably my favorite sports memory would be the moment directly after the 2-point conversion against Allen last year. We were down 59-52 in the second round of the playoffs at AT&T Stadium. We scored with about a minute left in the game, and we had a special 2-point play. It was a trick play. The trick play actually required our best receiver to be on the field, but during the timeout he started cramping up. We had to put a backup in the game. He had never really repped it before, but the kid had a lot of moxie. He executed the play, we scored and won the game against 60-59.
Game 6 of the 2011 World Series is the [most painful]. How can it not be? I was in my living room, screaming at the television.