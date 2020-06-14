Denton head football coach Billy Miller was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports department for a new series called “10 Questions With Coach.” Here are Miller’s thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: You’ve made it through a few days of workouts with your players, so what’s the one thing you’ve noticed that really excites you the most?
Miller: The biggest thing I noticed, and I just told the kids this: It’s their willingness and eagerness to be vocal. We’ve got kids and they see the light at the end of the tunnel and know what they want. They’re finally coming into their own and growing up and maturing. So it’s the state of mind right now to speak up and take ownership of what’s in front of them. It’s been a pleasant surprise to see the growth.
Looking back on your three seasons at Denton, is there anything that you’d change if you could?
People on the outside may think that answer is easy — win a championship, beat Ryan, find different little paths to make day-to-day a little easier. You could think for days about all the things you would change about the past, but I believe the challenge of change lies in one thing — perspective. I would change the perspective. I would change the idea that what you see from the outside has no bearing on what we endure on the inside. I would change the idea that change is possible. I would change the idea that the way we always did it is still the best way. I would change the idea that we can’t make a difference with the way we treat just one person and that may spill over to many more. We have changed the way we do things, and it starts with perspective. We believe we can be the change. We believe we can endure the change. So, I would not change the events we have encountered but rather the way we viewed those events’ impact on who we are today.
Many people might not know you used to be a really good wide receiver back in the day at Marcus High School, and that you also played in the SEC. Most really good receivers are prima donnas, so where did you rank on that scale?
I was definitely middle of the road into the upper tier. I wouldn’t put myself at the high end for one specific reason. I was goal-oriented and able to get a lot from my coaches in terms of what I needed to do to be successful. I had the same traits: I wanted the ball, and sometimes I’d act silly if I didn’t get the ball enough. It’s all the same things. But I don’t know if I’d fall in on the top of that because I had a really good relationship with my offensive coordinator. We saw eye to eye. If I slipped, he was able to reason with me.
Could you go a week without your cellphone?
Yes. Without a doubt. I guess it would also depend on what time of the year it was. I don’t think I could get away with neglecting my job, but even with that, I’d come up with a plan to check in, check email, and meet up with the people who I needed to meet with. But I could definitely put my phone up right now and not worry about it.
What’s the most ridiculous fact you know?
I don’t know. Off the top of my head, I know that Mickey Mantle’s career batting average is .298. And it only fell below .300 because he came back for his final year and hit .190. He couldn’t walk and tried to do things that he just couldn’t do. I probably know some better ones.
Which of the Seven Dwarfs is most like you?
I could probably write a dissertation on this and have an absolute field day. But if I had to pick now, I’d say Bashful. I believe myself to be a humble man. I have done things in my life that a lot of people who really know me don’t know. Even the fact that I’ve been able to get to where I am in my career. People don’t know I was a Division I wide receiver, played against Peyton Manning. I’ve done some things, but people don’t know because I’m not telling them. That’s not important to me to try and throw something at people so that they might be impressed.
Would you ever go ghost hunting?
No. But not because I’d be afraid. I think it’s pointless. I do believe in the supernatural and all that stuff, but I also think it occurs naturally. It’s not something you can go hunt or seek out.
If you could be a fly on the wall, where would you land?
I don’t have a whole lot of overwhelming desires. I’m not a huge fan of very many things, but I do like what I like. I’d probably be inside of a recording studio with any number of great bands or great voices — guys like Blind Melon or Ben Harper.
Do you ever talk to yourself? If so, what do you say?
It would depend on what you consider talking to yourself. Self-reflection is a huge part of who I am, so from that standpoint, I do talk to myself. I’m reflecting on who I am, what I’ve done, how I’ve treated people, or if I’ve said or done things that I need to make amends for. I want people to know that I live with empathy. I don’t think it matters who it is for. It’s a tool I use to reflect on how I treat people and how I want to be treated by the people I encounter.
Which coach at Denton High would be a perfect sitcom or cartoon character?
Billy Wehunt. There’s not even a debate; it’s self-explanatory. I think he has characteristics for both.